NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials have scheduled a series of Music in the Park events for July and August at Meehan Amphitheater at Notte Park.
Mayor Charles Lombardi and representatives from the North Providence Recreation Department are inviting residents to attend the free musical performances at the park off Douglas Avenue on the Wenscott Reservoir, beginning Monday, July 25.
On July 25, the band Classic Blend will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m.
Additional performances include the band Timeless Appearing on Aug. 1, Cool Beans on Aug. 8, Image on Aug. 15, and concluding the series on Aug. 29 with Roger Ceresi and the All Starz Band.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets and join family and friends for a night of music and fun. The concession stand will be open.
Lombardi said he’s encouraging everyone to come visit what’s been transformed into a beautiful facility on the reservoir.
“For us to not showcase it or give all of our residents the opportunity to enjoy the grounds would be an injustice to our taxpayers,” he said.
The mayor said officials are also planning on adding a couple of outdoor movie nights in the park this summer, to be announced.
