NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Summer Concert Series will return Aug. 15, running from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Overlook at Meehan Amphitheater at Notte Park.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets and join family and friends for a night of music and fun. The concession stand will be open.
The performance by Cool Beans, previously set for Aug. 8, has also been canceled for unforeseen reasons.
The performance by Classic Blend was postponed to Wednesday, Aug. 31, also from 6 to 8 p.m.
Other remaining shows include Image on Monday, Aug. 15, and Roger Ceresi and the All Starz Band on Monday, Aug. 29.
