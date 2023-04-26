PAWTUCKET – After a two-month delay, Morgan Louchen and her Remedy restaurant and music venue at 171 Coyle Ave. have the food and beverage licenses they need to open.
The City Council’s Board of License Commissioners last week approved the licenses for Remedy to open, following two months of deliberations helped by a new attorney, Stephen Sypole, hired by Louchen.
Sypole said this is to be an “intimate music venue,” not a club or a place for rock concerts. Louchen said a separate room in the back with thick walls will be where live entertainment happens.
Louchen had withdrawn her request to expand premises outside, and said a sign at the door will prohibit people from taking drinks outside.
Previous concerns from the council centered on complaints from neighbors, as well as what Louchen said at the time was a staff member advertising a $10 cover charge without authorization.
Hours at Remedy will be 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Wednesday to Sunday, and a brick pizza oven has been installed.
Councilor David Moran, whose district hosts the establishment, said there were concerns about live music, and at least initially he wants a stipulation that it be cut off at 10:30 p.m., with only ambient or DJ music after that until 12:30 a.m.
Louchen said she expects to hold her first event around the end of May.
Moran said it will be up to Louchen to make sure people properly disperse when they leave, especially due to the unique fractured setup at this former industrial facility, and said she’ll be back before the board if there are issues. Louchen said a staff member will be tasked with that responsibility.
Responding to Councilor Clovis Gregor asking about what kind of music she expects, Louchen said she doesn’t discriminate. She said she plans to host private birthday parties, wedding receptions, and in general build an arts community here. Everything will be within reason, she said, with “no crazy promoters.”
Sypole agreed, saying Louchen will be very careful about how Remedy is promoted and about not attracting a bad crowd.
Council President Terry Mercer commended Moran for working toward a resolution, telling Louchen that he’s taking “a big leap of faith” in her and her business model. He urged her to make sure any new soundproofing added receives a proper inspection.
Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak urged Louchen to continue to keep an open dialogue with neighbors.
Councilor Mike Araujo said the volume of music will be key to whether this relationship with neighbors works, saying it’s good to see that music will be “tucked away behind thick brick walls.”
The board unanimously approved the licenses, with stipulations that police monitor the restaurant for 90 days and then report back on their findings. Moran urged Louchen and her staff to be cognizant of their actions and a good neighbor to nearby residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.