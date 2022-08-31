PAWTUCKET – The next two weekends in Pawtucket are packed with the return of annual events, including Dragon Boat races, the 10-day Pawtucket Arts Festival, and the Blackstone River Revival ZAP! 50th celebration. Events include:

  • Dragon Boat Races and Taiwan Day Festival: Saturday, Sept. 3, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at Festival Pier, 50 Tim Healy Way, Pawtucket. Watch teams race down the river in fiberglass Taiwanese-style dragon boats. Events at Festival Pier will feature cultural performances, arts & crafts tables, vendors, a dumpling eating contest, and more.
  • Zap the Blackstone Revival Celebration: Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark 67 Roosevelt Avenue, Pawtucket. This free, all day event will feature several live music performances alongside food trucks, informational vendors, and speakers to celebrate the history of the ZAP! cleanup 50 years ago.

