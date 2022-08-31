PAWTUCKET – The next two weekends in Pawtucket are packed with the return of annual events, including Dragon Boat races, the 10-day Pawtucket Arts Festival, and the Blackstone River Revival ZAP! 50th celebration. Events include:
Dragon Boat Races and Taiwan Day Festival: Saturday, Sept. 3, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at Festival Pier, 50 Tim Healy Way, Pawtucket. Watch teams race down the river in fiberglass Taiwanese-style dragon boats. Events at Festival Pier will feature cultural performances, arts & crafts tables, vendors, a dumpling eating contest, and more.
Zap the Blackstone Revival Celebration: Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark 67 Roosevelt Avenue, Pawtucket. This free, all day event will feature several live music performances alongside food trucks, informational vendors, and speakers to celebrate the history of the ZAP! cleanup 50 years ago.
The 2022 Pawtucket Arts festival will celebrate the city’s creative and cultural life with 10 days of events, including dance, music, theater, film, visual and folk-traditional arts.
Downtown LIVE!: The festival’s opening weekend event will take over downtown Pawtucket from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11. Presented in association with The Pawtucket Foundation, the weekend festivities will feature music, exploration and celebration showcasing a broad range of the arts, including concerts, arts installations, gallery tours, street performers and culinary events.
Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Pops in the Park” free concert: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m., Slater Memorial Park. Presented by the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance, the concert marks the 20th performance by the Philharmonic since its festival debut in 2003. The performance will be followed by a 7 p.m. fireworks presentation sponsored by Bristol County Savings Bank. It will be preceded with a commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the historic Pawtucket Beach Boys concert that drew over 40,000 people in 1977.
Slater Park Fall Festival: Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Slater Park Fall Festival presented by Coastal1 Credit Union is a celebration of art and culture at historic Slater Memorial Park. The festival’s open-air market will highlight over 100 crafters, artisans, and creators of original handmade items.
A full list of events can be found at www.PawtucketArtsFestival.org. The 2022 Pawtucket Arts Festival is presented by the city of Pawtucket, The Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance, Coastal1 Credit Union and The Times.
