I knew both Adrian Hall and Eugene Lee, two titans of the American theater. Both of these men have had a profound impact on my life and career as an actor and theater artist. They both died within days of each other earlier this month.
I can recount many times over the past 50 years that Adrian and Eugene amazed me with their talent, genius, and love for the theater. Neither man was afraid to take a leap of faith to make great living art that was almost always a little dangerous and more often than not unforgettable.
I’ve seen a lot of great plays and performances over the years. Maybe the best play I’ve ever seen was a production of “Ethan Frome” at Trinity Rep in the late 70s. The play was directed by Adrian with a set design by Eugene. It starred award-winning actor Richard Jenkins, Cynthia Strickland and the late Margo Skinner and Tom Griffith. This page-to-stage adaptation of the Edith Wharton novel was a breathtaking experience. What looked like a simple set when you first walked into the upstairs theater at Trinity began to come as alive as the actors when the story of love and betrayal began to unwind. Hall brilliantly, took the audience on a journey that grabbed you by the collar and never let you go. Without a lot of high-tech bells and whistles, the audience was asked to suspend their disbelief and take a leap of faith that would end with a high-speed sleigh ride down a snow-covered mountain.
Many years ago when I started writing songs, I wanted to write Jackie Wilson’s “Higher and Higher.” My first efforts were story attempts at trying to create something that had already been created. Then one day I realized it wasn’t the song I wanted to copy, it was feeling that it gave me that I wanted to capture. To find that feeling it would mean taking a leap of faith into what for me was the unknown world of music, in search of a feeling.
The “Ethan Frome” experience initially set me on a course to remake that play. It did not take me long to realize, I didn’t want to re-stage or re-create Adrian Hall’s incredible play, I wanted to apply one of the great lessons that he taught me. That lesson was that the most important relationship in the theater was between the actor and the audience. That both have to be willing to take a leap of faith.
I also began to learn from Eugene Lee, a lesson that is hard to apply at all times. That lesson was, keep it simple and you don’t have to paint the wood for the audience to see reality in a scene. You just have to give them a platform from which they can take a leap of faith.
I join my memories and tears with all those who knew these two remarkable artists who made Rhode Island an important place for theater in America and the world. Rest in peace.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Pawtucket-based Mixed Magic Theatre, a company that has striven to bring diverse stories and images to the stage since 2000. A university theater instructor, he is an actor, playwright, composer, and director and 2017 Pell Award recipient.
