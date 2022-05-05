PROVIDENCE – The PVD Cello Fest will be held Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 159 Sutton Street Gallery.
The event will feature a community old time jam and sets by Kamyron Williams, Steve Marotto, Flannery Brown, Miguel Vasquez, Malcolm Dyer, Holly Dyer, EDT, Jacob Mackay, Natasha Rosario, and John Bender. Admission is $10-25 at the door or at pvdcellofest.com.
The fest continues at 8 p.m. at AS220 Main Stage, 115 Empire St, with a night of original songs and improvisations followed by a community jam. Admission is $15 at door or at pvdcellofest.com.
