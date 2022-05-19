CRANSTON – The Rhode Island Civic Chorale Orchestra will present its concert “American Voices” on Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m., at St. Sebastian Church, 67 Cole Ave., Providence.
The program built around Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring, American Voices” features American composers and Rhode Island premieres of works such as Nature Has a Thousand Choirs and Soft Blink of Amber Light. Purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/2p932pr8.
