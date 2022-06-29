PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Department, Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School and Papitto Opportunity Connection will partner to expand existing music programs while conducting a study on the effect music education has on youth development and whether music programs can help bridge student achievement gaps.
The R.I. Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School will receive roughly $3 million in support from the Papitto Opportunity Connection to expand local music programs. During a news conference at Agnes Little Elementary School in Pawtucket on June 21, RI Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School Executive Director David Beauchesne said the gap in access to music education has grown during the pandemic and an estimated 70 percent of Rhode Island students lack access to instrumental music education in public schools.
Barbara Papitto, founder and trustee of the Papitto Opportunity Connection, said this “groundbreaking” program will “help to break down the barriers of education, job skills training and entrepreneurship for people of color.”
“... We truly believe music has the power to inspire, transform, and educate in ways that benefits individuals and communities, and furthers lasting change in society,” Beauchesne said.
Funding for the partnership will support improved access to high quality music education for children of color that bridges critical opportunity and achievement gaps, and to ensure that the RI Philharmonic organization properly represents and is connected to the diverse communities it serves. It will also support the hiring of more guest artists and conductors, faculty and staff, and orchestra extras who identify as Black, Indigenous or people of color.
Currently, the philharmonic has two full-time BIPOC staffers and one part-timer, as well as part-time orchestra members who consider themselves BIPOC. Beauchesne said the philharmonic has increased the number of BIPOC artists hired from 20 to 50 percent over the last four performance seasons. Additionally, he said the philharmonic is making an effort to teach and perform more music written by BIPOC composers, to be more representative of the communities it serves.
Increased financial aid for the RI Philharmonic Music School will also expand access to the Philharmonic Link Up education program for elementary students throughout the region. It will also support the expansion of the groundbreaking Victoria’s Dream Project to a second Pawtucket school, Winters Elementary School.
Named after Victoria Alviti and started in 2016, Victoria's Dream Project is a string instrument instruction program for low-income students in grades three through five. Last year, with limited participation since the COVID-19 pandemic, just under 30 students participated in Victoria's Dream Project through Agnes Little. Just as many or more students are expected to join at Winters.
Since 2012, approximately 20,000 PSD students have received more than $1 million in free or greatly reduced music education and related instruction through Link Up and VDP. Supt. DCheryl McWilliams, said she believes “there are many benefits to studying and playing music.” She began playing the violin through a program with the philharmonic when she was in elementary school, and went on to be a musician, as well as a vocal and music instructor during her career.
"I'm a standing testimony that it (music education) does affect the brain, and it does push you to success, and it does push you beyond where you thought you could be," McWilliams said.
Papitto said she was “especially excited that the Rhode Island Philharmonic has partnered with Brown on this project so that we can truly understand the impact and the importance of music education on young people.”
Working with the Pawtucket school Department and Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School, Brown University Professor of Education Policy Kenneth Wong will lead a study on the impact of the Victoria’s Dream Project. Using survey data from students, families and teachers, the study will track the academic and musical performance of participating students, as well as their social-emotional growth over the next four years “to determine if the program helps narrow systemic achievement gaps for children of color in Rhode Island and elsewhere.”
Papitto Opportunity Connection advisory board member and Rhode Island Philharmonic board member Ting Barnard said they have seen first-hand how access to music education can greatly improve a young person’s creativity and overall mental health.
“This amazing investment through POC will give young students pathways to expand their creativity both personally and professionally," Barnard said. "It will give them the ability to play an instrument of their choice, perhaps audition for a seat at the orchestra, or even later pursue a career as a full-time musician if they so desire.”
Beyond the Philharmonic after school programs, the Pawtucket School Department this summer is offering a free band program for students, will be held at Jenks Middle School Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, July 5 to Aug. 4. Instruments, music, and busing are all provided.
For more information, or to sign up, contact Nina Rawls at rawlsn@psdri.net.
