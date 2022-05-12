LINCOLN – The State Ballet of Rhode Island will present Spring Expressions 2022 on Friday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 at 5:30 p.m., at the Secret Garden and Community Stage Venue, 52 Sherman Ave.
The event will feature an eclectic presentation of music, poetry, classical and non-classical dance, and an art exhibit by Paul Cote.
The suggested donation is $30. Reservations are required in advance. Call 401-334-2560.
