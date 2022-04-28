April 29-30
Festival Ballet Providence presents “Blue Until June” at the Woodman Community & Performing Arts Center, Moses Brown School, 250 Lloyd Ave., Providence. Performance times are Friday, April 29, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 30, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/35ku3hrp.
April 29-May 1
The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, will present “La Cage Aux Folles” Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. Admission is $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
April 30
Stone Soup Coffeehouse will present The Revenants on Saturday, April 30, 7 p.m., at the Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., Providence The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door.
House of Hamill will perform at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, on Saturday, April 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 on the day of the show. Purchase tickets online at www.riverfolk.org or call 401-725-9272 for reservations.
May 1-29
Free May birding walks with the Audubon Society of Rhode Island are offered throughout the month of May. These walks are geared for teen to adult, and novice birders are welcome. For the schedule and to register, visit www.asri.org/calendar.
May 1
Pianist and singer Michael DiMucci returns to the Linden Place Ballroom, 500 Hope St., Bristol, on Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m for the mansion’s season-opening concert. DiMucci will present a concert of beloved American Songbook standards and jazz to welcome the season of spring. Tickets are $25, $20 for Linden Place members and $10 for Colt Circle members. Reservations are recommended as this space is limited, a cash bar will be provided. To reserve tickets, call 401-053-0390 or visit www.lindenplace.org
A Spring Herbal Walk will be held at the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., Bristol, on Sunday, May 1, from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn to identify the plants that are just starting to appear and learn about their medicinal and ecological benefits. Fee: $5/member, $7/non-member. Ages: 12 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
May 5-29
Gamm Theatre will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by William Shakespeare, at the theater, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. Tickets $49-$69. Previews, May 5-8, are $35. For tickets, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org.
May 7
The Woonsocket Rotary Club will hold a Touch-a-truck event on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Free admission allows children and their families the opportunity to touch, climb, and take pictures with unique trucks, emergency vehicles and construction equipment. Drink and food vendors will be on site throughout the event.
North Smithfield Sesquicentennial Parade will be held on Saturday, May 7, starting at 10 a.m. from the Slatersville Plaza and moving south down 146A, turn right on Green Street, and right again on North Main Street until ending where they began.
The 8th annual Crafting for Critters Spring Craft Fair will be held outdoors on Saturday, May 7, at the Airport Professional Park, 2348 Post Road, Warwick, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Food trucks will be on the premises. Donations of wet cat food and wet dog food for the shelter animals are welcome.
Linden Place Mansion, 500 Hope St., Bristol, will hold its Derby Day Party on Saturday, May 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will feature live music, food, open bar, bourbon tasting, live streaming of the 148th annual Kentucky Derby, live and silent auction and more. With prizes for best-dressed, biggest hat, most dapper couple and more. All-inclusive tickets are $120, $100 with proceeds to benefit ongoing restoration and preservation of Linden Place Mansion. Call for reservations at 401-253-0390 or visit www.lindenplace.org for more information or to purchase tickets online.
A “Downton Abbey” inspired tea and Mother’s Day celebration will be held at the Hearthside House Museum, 677 Great Road, Lincoln, on Saturday, May 7. Two seatings are offered at either 12:30 or 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $47 each and are only available for advance purchase before April 30 through the website www.hearthsidehouse.org. Seating is limited.
May 8
North Sea Gas will perform music from Scotland at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., on Sunday, May 8, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 on the day of the show. Purchase tickets online at www.riverfolk.org or call 401-725-9272 for reservations.
May 12
The Audubon Society of R.I. will host a spring birding event on Prudence Island on Thursday, May 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fee: $12 member adult/ $6 member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Ages: Teen to Adult. For more information on Prudence Island trips and to register, visit the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
May 13-15
The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, will present “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m. Admission is $31. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
May 15
URI Music Department and Notable Works’ Spring 2022 Concert in the Recital Hall at the Fine Arts Center at the University of Rhode Island on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. The event features the American Band which will be honored at this event by the R.I. Music Hall of Fame. Also featured will be The Notable Works’ Ensemble. In addition, Poets: Nicole DiPaolo, David Dragone and Mary Ann Mayer will be showcased. This performance is free and open to the public; donations for Notable Works will be accepted. Pre-registration is recommended. Visit: www.uri.edu/music/events.
Matt and Shannon Heaton will perform an outdoor concert at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, on Sunday, May 15, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15. Purchase tickets online at www.riverfolk.org or call 401-725-9272 for reservations.
May 16
The Audubon Society of R.I. will host a spring birding van trip, visiting birding locations across the state, on Monday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Departs from Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge, 99 Pardon Joslin Road, Exeter. Fee: Other; $50/member, $65/non-member. Ages: 14 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
May 19
A Gardening and Landscaping for Wildlife lecture will be held at the Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, on Thursday, May 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Fee: $10/member; $14/non-member. Ages: Adult. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
May 20
Comedian Bob Marley performs at the Stadium Theatre, Woonsocket, on Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
May 21
Local artists Pete Silva and Paula Clare will perform at Stone Soup Coffeehouse, located at the Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., Providence, on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door. Corinne Wahlberg will open the show.
Tavares will perform at the Stadium Theatre on Saturday, May 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $31-$41 and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
May 22
The Rhode Island Civic Chorale Orchestra will present its concert American Voices on Sunday, May 22, 3 p.m., at St. Sebastian Church, 67 Cole Ave., Providence. The program built around Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring, American Voices” features American composers and Rhode Island premieres of works such as Nature Has a Thousand Choirs and Soft Blink of Amber Light. Purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/2p932pr8.
Cantrip will perform at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, on Sunday, May 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16 in advance or $18 on the day of the show. Purchase tickets online at www.riverfolk.org or call 401-725-9272 for reservations.
May 21-22
A May Day Market will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Waterfire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. The event will include vendors selling arts and crafts, jewelry, woodworking and more. Admission is free.
May 29
Music on the Hill presents a lawn concert with the Narragansett Brass Quintet, on Sunday, May 29, 3 p.m., at Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum, 4157 Post Road, Warwick. Rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move under cover at Clouds Hill. No restroom facilities are available. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. The one-hour concerts are performed without intermission. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Town of Blackstone’s Memorial Day Celebration will be held on Sunday, May 29. The event will kick off with the Memorial Day Parade, which will step off from the Town Common at 1 p.m. The Parade will proceed down Main Street on to St. Paul Street and conclude with a ceremony in front of Blackstone’s Municipal Center. The event will be followed by entertainment and ending with fireworks.
May 30
Enjoy Memorial Day nature activities at the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., Bristol, on Monday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free with admission. No registration required. Visit asri.org.
Town of Lincoln Memorial Day Parade and Celebration will be held Monday, May 30. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. at the Keefe Funeral Home parking lot, turning onto Smithfield Avenue from Higginson Avenue. The parade will travel north on Smithfield Avenue before turning east on Walker Street, rotating north onto Chapel Street and continuing onto Great Road ending at Chase Farm Park where there will be a post parade celebration from noon to 3 p.m. The events features a concert, food trucks, and fun for the whole family. For more information, visit hearthsidehouse.org.
June 1
Music on the Hill presents the concert, Moving Voices, on Wednesday, June 1, 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Chamber music of Rossini, Hill, Wallen, Foote and Masso, for strings, flute, French horn and voice. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
June 2
Auction for the Arts: A Stadum Theatre Fundraiser will be held Thursday, June 2, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
June 3
Music on the Hill presents Trio Time, a concert of chamber music trios by Brahms, Kolm, and Schulhoff, for flute, clarinet, and strings, on Friday, June 3, 7 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
June 4
The Providence Preservation Society will hold its Festival of Historic Houses event on Saturday, June 4. Guests taking part in the festival will enjoy a day of touring homes, buildings, and green spaces found in the College Hill Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. Self-guided tours will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickest are available at providencehousetour.com.
Music on the Hill presents A Great Day for Singing a concert of favorite showtunes, with chamber music by Rachmaninoff and Klughardt for strings, oboe and piano, on Saturday, June 4, 2 p.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Heritage Ballet presents An Evening of Dance at the Stadium Theatre, Woonsocket, on Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-35 and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
June 7
Music on the Hill presents Inspirations, trios by Beethoven and Fabregas, with two new pieces for vibraphone, on Tuesday, June 7, 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
June 9
Music on the Hill presents Rhode Island Composers, a concert featuring Edith Hemenway’s “A Child’s Garden,” “Six Poems” by Robert Louis Stevenson and Anthony R. Green’s “The Baldwin Sonata,” on Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
June 12
The Audubon Society of R.I. will host poetry, music and performance event at the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., Bristol, on Sunday, June 12, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/2p8cyanc. Open to Adults.
Music on the Hill presents Violin Virtuosity, featuring Brahms’ “Violin Sonata No. 3,” Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires,” and more, on Sunday, June 12, 3 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
June 17-19
The Newport Flower Show will be held June 17-19, at Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave., Newport. Hundreds of colorful creations by floral designers, horticulturists and botanical artists will interpret the show’s theme, “Eden … A Personal Paradise.” Tickets are available by advance purchase only and are specific to one date and block of time, visit www.newportmansions.org/events/newport-flower-show.
June 18
Blacsktone River Theatre Summer Solstice Festival will be held on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Diamond Hill Park, 4125 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The event features four entertainment stages and a children’s activity area. Adult tickets are $15 at the gate. Seniors 65-and-over pay $13, children 6-15 pay $5 and children 5-and-under get in free. For the event schedule, visit www.riverfolk.org/brtssf. The rain date is Sunday, June 19.
June 24-26
Newport’s Secret Garden Tour will be held Friday-Sunday, June 24-26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take a self-guided walking tour through Newport’s historic Point section. Tickets are limited to 300 for each day and are available at www.secretgardentours.org for a discounted rate of $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.