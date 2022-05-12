CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present its first 2022 Take It Outside concert featuring Matt and Shannon Heaton on Sunday, May 15, from 4 to 5 p.m., at the new outside concert space located behind the theater.
Boston-based Matt and Shannon Heaton offer well-travelled Irish music from the heart. Steeped in sessions in County Clare and brewed in the acoustic music scenes of Chicago and Boston, their flute/guitar/bouzouki instrumentals and husband-and-wife harmony singing draw deeply from the Irish tradition, according to event organizers.
Shannon Heaton co-founded Boston’s Celtic music fest and was named Massachusetts Traditional Artist Fellow in 2016. She hosts the culture podcast “Irish Music Stories.” Matt Heaton has performed with countless traditional music bands including the Karan Casey Band and has received multiple MCC grants and awards for his music for kids. Says The Boston Globe, “Their playing is masterful and inventive, their arrangements city-smart and spacious. Still, they never forget that Irish music is, at its heart, a neighborly form, meant for sharing, not showing off.”
Admission is $15 for the 60-minute concert. Capacity is limited; to reserve tickets, order online or call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272. Folding chairs will be provided but audiences can bring a chair or blanket if preferred. No outside food or drink is allowed. In the event of rain, the show will be held inside. Enter the performance area via the gate at the back of BRT’s parking lot.
