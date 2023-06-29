WOONSOCKET – Mount Saint Charles Academy recently honored four graduates with induction into their Fine Arts Hall of Fame. Instituted in 2013, the Fine Arts Hall of Fame recognizes those who best exemplify the spirit of Mount Saint Charles Academy through their contributions to and achievements in the fine arts, states a news release. Inducted at the annual gala were: Mark Blanchette '76, Gianna Costa '96, Steve Dumaine '91, and Norm Parenteau '72.
Steve Dumaine grew up in Harrisville, and graduated from Mount in 1991 where he was a member of the band. He has been the principal tuba of the National Symphony Orchestra since 2004, after graduating from The Julliard School and performing around the world. He currently resides in Maryland.
Gianna Costa, originally from Cumberland, was honored for her work in the entertainment industry as an art director and production designer, primarily in the reality TV genre. Shows Costa has worked on include "The Real World," "Ex on the Beach," "Painted with Raven," and "Perfect Match." According to the release, within the last few years, she has been nominated twice for a Creative Arts Emmy and twice for The Art Directors Guild Awards. In 2022, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for her work on "RuPaul’s Drag Show." She now resides in Los Angeles with her partner Mike and their rescue dog, Stevie.
Norm Parenteau has had a career in Nashville after honing his skills in both higher education and artist management. In 2008, Parenteau founded Slipshod Management, specializing in the Americana music genre. Parenteau became an artist manager for Parker Milsap, The Felice Brothers and the Grammy Award-winning Grand Ole Opry members Old Crow Medicine Show. Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show credits Parenteau with getting their popular song “Wagon Wheel” to the recording studio, according to the news release.
Marc Blanchette, is a member of the Class of 1976, whose professional accolades range from local distinctions as a Rhode Island Diocesan “Companions On The Journey” award-winner to national recognition, earning a Christa McAuliffe Fellowship and an international Fulbright Memorial Fund Scholarship to study in Japan, the news release states.
