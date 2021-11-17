PAWTUCKET – For years, Ellen Lawrence has held onto a 1943 story from The Pawtucket Times, a clipping she says reminds her more than any of a time when nearly every citizen shared a common goal.
As the headline details, the story highlights what became known as the Webb Street Brigade, a collection of 20 men from 14 homes on Webb Street.
“Each home gave sons to U.S.,” states the headline.
Lawrence’s uncle, William J. Moran, was one of those who served and is featured in the story.
According to the story, from Nov. 18, 1943, service flags with 20 stars hung in 14 of 17 houses on Webb Street. In the other three houses, there were no men eligible for service, it reads, so all eligible men on the street were serving their country.
Those on the street who served included three sets of brothers and three commissioned officers. Nine were in the Navy, nine in the Army, one in the Merchant Marines, and one in the Coast Guard. Two were second lieutenants in the Army Air Corps and one an ensign pilot of a Navy torpedo plane.
“The families call their contribution to the armed forces the Webb Street Brigade,” states the story.
One sailor was torpedoed, one was aboard a tanker which attacked a submarine, and one, a Seabee who had been in the South Pacific for 18 months, had never seen his baby, according to the story.
Lawrence, who lives with her husband George at 57 Mendon Ave., said she’d been meaning to remind people of the sacrifices made by these families for years. The article, which came from her husband’s great-grandmother’s house, reminds her of when everyone was sacrificing so much for the good of the country. Her aunt and mother worked in a factory making airplane cloth. Her husband, who would later fight in the Tet Offensive in Vietnam, gave his toy metal truck to melt down and have it turned into ammunition.
There were Moran, Raymond and Edward Silvia, William Baron, John Pickett, John De Sisto, A. Maurice Pare, Frank Allen, Edgar Plant, Anthony Roselli, John, Raymond and Fred Daley, Wilfred Tetreault, Ernest Lampron, Kenneth McCaughey, Girard Theroux, and Frank, William and David Wilson.
On the page, military headshots surround a photo of Webb Street with the caption, “From these homes go forth heroes.”
It gives several nuggets about the service members, including that Frank Wilson, son of Bertha Wilson of 30 Webb St., had worked as a switchboard operator for the city of Pawtucket to pay for his studies in engineering at Brown University. He went into the service on July 12, 1942.
Baron graduated from high school in Pawtucket and was employed as an electrician’s helper at the J.H. Electric Company in Providence.
Moran, also a Pawtucket high school graduate, had been employed as a stenographer at the Providence Concrete Company when he entered the military.
Lawrence said she would love to find more clippings about these men who served their country.
