SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, announces the following February school vacation week programs. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
• Story and "Hector the Misunderstood Snake:" Story and Meet Live Snake. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m.-noon.
The fee is $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Open to ages 3 and up.
• Turtles are Terrific: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2-3:30 p.m.
Fee: $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Open to ages 4 and up.
• "In Grandpa's Sugarbush" - Story and Maple Activities: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-noon. Listen to a maple sugaring story and try some maple activities.
Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Ages: 4 and up.
• Colonial Candlemaking: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2-3:30 p.m. Learn about the use of beeswax and bayberry in old-time candles and create your own hand-dipped candle to take home.
Fee: $10/member child; $10/member adult; $14 non-member adult; $14 non-member child. Ages: 6 and up.
• "Grandmother Spider Brings the Sun" - Story and spider craft: Thursday, Feb. 24; 11 a.m.-noon.
Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. No charge for accompanying adults. Open to ages 3 and up.
• Build a Bluebird House: Thursday, Feb. 24, 2-3 p.m. Learn all about bluebirds and other cavity-nesting birds, build a nesting box, learn when and where to place it and how to care for it.
Fee: $30/member child; $40/non-member child. Each registered child gets one bluebird house kit to complete. Ages: 8 and up.
• Hawk Encounter: Friday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-noon. Learn about these amazing raptors and meet Audubon's live hawk ambassadors.
Fee: $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Open to ages 5 and up.
• Who's Been Here? Animal Signs: Friday, Feb. 25, 2-3:30 p.m. Come to Audubon to search for signs of local wildlife and make a plaster animal track to take home. Dress warmly to go outside for part of the class.
Fee: $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Open to ages: 5 and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.