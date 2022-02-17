SMITHFIELD – A mere 15 minutes of volunteer time in the backyard for the 2022 Great Backyard Bird Count will help ornithologists better understand and protect birds, maybe even possibly spur a new hobby, says Charles Clarkson of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island.
The director of avian research for the Audubon, Clarkson said the 2022 Great Backyard Bird Count asks volunteers to sit out for 15 minutes sometime between Feb. 18 and Feb. 21 to observe and report any bird sighting or song they hear.
The bird count is a global study with The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the Audubon Society and Birds Canada, created to better inform management decisions. The majority of the work is done by volunteers.
“Backyard bird counts are just reporting the birds you see in your own backyard. It may seem insignificant, but when tens of thousands are doing it, we can get a better handle of geographic locations of birds,” Clarkson said.
He said volunteers only need patience, 15 minutes of available time, and binoculars to participate in the bird count. Though the vast majority of volunteers set up in their yards, he said the work can be conducted anywhere. In the field, a volunteer only needs a piece of paper and binoculars to record bird sightings.
“The ask here is light. You don’t even need to be in your backyard. Volunteers can go to a local park or elsewhere,” Clarkson said.
Clarkson said what is different about collecting data in New England is that birds are not breeding here in February. Typically, bird counts are done during breeding season, but the full cycle is needed to make impactful change to bird conservation.
“Collecting data has become paramount in understanding the full annual cycle of a bird. We can translate that into habitat requirement needs of species with the hope we can contribute with their lasting conservation,” he said.
Volunteer bird counts are important to helping ornithologists create successful management plans, he said.
“The more you collect, the more info they have on the distribution of birds and the better they will be able to take info and transfer it to something meaningful to data collecting,” Clarkson added.
Clarkson said Rhode Island birders can expect to see black-capped chickadee, tufted titmouse, white-breasted nuthatch, red-bellied woodpecker, downy woodpecker, house sparrow and mourning dove at bird feeders.
Newer to the area is the Carolina wren, a small russet-colored bird with a visible white eyebrow extending beyond the eye. Clarkson said the Carolina wren is progressively shifting its range northward as a result of climate change.
“Forty to fifty years ago, there were very few, now there are quite a few,” he said.
Observations can be reported in a couple of ways, including on one of two reporting smartphone apps, Merlin Bird ID app and eBird Mobile app, and on the eBird website for desktop or laptop. eBird has been around for a while, he said, with 1 million people contributing bird sightings to the app every day across the world.
Clarkson recommended Merlin Bird ID app for new birdwatchers, as it makes it easy for novice birders to report. Developed by Cornell University, the app can match birds by recorded song or narrow down species by description.
“They want maximum participation in this stuff,” Clarkson said.
Clarkson, a Middletown resident, said his work at the Audubon is to create monitoring programs across the 4,500 acres the nonprofit manages to better maintain habitats of bird species impacted by a changing climate. He began his role last September, working for six years prior to that coordinating for Bird Atlas.
He said he found his love for birding growing up in the remote mountains of Virginia, finding more fun outside in nature than inside and gravitating toward birds because they are the most easily observed wildlife.
“I became a bird watcher in college. I took my first course and it opened my eyes to how cool they were evolutionarily, physiologically and anatomically. I dedicated my life to becoming a scientist,” he said.
Clarkson’s informational Feb. 16 presentation on the bird count will be posted on the Blackstone River Valley Heritage Corridor’s YouTube page.
Visit www.birdcount.org or email cclarkson@asri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.