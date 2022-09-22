PROVIDENCE – For the first time since 2019, before the pandemic, the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns this weekend, Sept. 24-25, at the Providence Community Health Centers Dental Clinic, 335R Prairie Ave.
“We are very excited to be back,” founding member Dr. Jeffrey Dodge, a Woonsocket dentist, said.
“We started about 10-11 years ago and could not do it the last two years. We are looking at bringing 300-400 volunteers and patients.”
The two-day clinic is open to anyone who needs dental work done.
Dodge said that they do not ask for identification, insurance or proof of vaccination. They ask that if anyone is experiencing COVID symptoms that they stay home, but if it is a dental emergency such as swelling or an infection, staff could potentially still see someone.
A potential patient should bring a list of medications they are on.
Both Saturday and Sunday the event will open at 5:45 a.m. and will go until organizers run out of supplies.
If not seen on Saturday, people will have the option of scheduling a time to return on Sunday.
“We want to see as many people and get as many people through as we can,” Dodge said.
The dental services provided at RI MOM include cleanings, x-rays, fillings, root canal treatment on front teeth only, tooth extractions and oral health instructions.
Dodge said that some people may come in with a concern of a spot on the lip or gum and they can provide a biopsy and have the ability to refer the patient to other doctors.
“We are trying to provide basic services and keep as many teeth in place as we can,” he said.
RI MOM will not provide partial dentures, small denture repairs, root canals on back (molar) teeth, extractions of impacted wisdom teeth, full dentures, caps (crowns) or tooth whitening.
“We are anticipating pent-up demand,” Dodge said about the time they were not able to operate during the pandemic.
Anyone is invited to this clinic, but the population they mainly serve are people who can’t regularly get to a dentist office.
They have had an average of 300-400 people utilize the clinic over the years and as many as 500 people. They had huge numbers during the first couple of years at the Community College of Rhode Island Lincoln campus, said Dodge, but while they have had fewer in Providence, they have been able to provide multiple services to an individual and evolve how they are providing treatment.
The Providence Community Health Center requires anyone inside to wear a mask, but that is the only COVID restriction.
This is a first come, first served clinic, no appointment required.
Dodge said that they may see a lot of people who have simply lapsed on routine dentist appointments because of COVID. He said a number of offices were closed initially during the pandemic and the whole health care industry is suffering in this economy.
“We are as prepared as we can be,” he said. “Everyone is very excited. This is a big deal for us.”
The clinic is staffed with medical and dental volunteers as well as community volunteers so everything runs smoothly. They are always looking for volunteers, especially those who can speak multiple languages.
To volunteer or learn more about the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy visit www.rimom.org.
Blue Cross/Blue Shield have had volunteers to help organize the event. A returning sponsor of this free clinic is Delta Dental of Rhode Island.
Dodge originally came up with the idea for a free dental clinic, mirroring it after what other states had done.
He does not take all the credit for the venture, saying “it takes a huge effort from groups of people and the community.”
Their main goal is to see as many people as they can.
“We are very excited to be back,” he said.
“It’s hard not to provide these services when we know people are in need of them. We want to help people live a more normal life.”
