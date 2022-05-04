WOONSOCKET - The artistic duo Authentic Abstraction is auctioning off an original painting as part of a fundraiser supporting Ukraine war relief.
The painting being bid upon, a 33-by-34-inch mixed media painting on canvas titled “Seeds of a Sunflower” is currently hanging at Lops Brewing in Woonsocket, where it was painted "live" during a public event last month, until June 5, 2022. Authentic Abstraction will match any bid up to the manufacturer suggested retail price of $719.
Artists Edmund Dalo and Brandon McCarthy created the paining during "Arts in the Alley" at Lops Brewing on April 23, 2022. Attending patrons contributed to the painting in various forms, by drawing doves, throwing or spraying paint and more.
"The intention was for others to experience how we paint, which is by expressing emotion until the work satisfies the eye and the soul," Dalo said.
The painting comes in a handcrafted wooden frame, with an original poem attached to the frame. All proceeds are going to St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Woonsocket to support Ukraine war relief efforts.
To bid, email authenticabstraction@outlook.com with your name, phone number and the dollar amount you are willing to bid. Feel free to email with questions. Bids are being accepted through June 5, 2022.
To donate independently, venmo @authentic_abstraction with the note “Donation: Ukraine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.