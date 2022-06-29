PAWTUCKET – A local ironworker and oil painter who picked the brush back up after his mother’s death a decade ago will hold his first ever solo show at the Pawtucket Arts Collaborative in July.
The Pawtucket Arts Collaborative, 516 Mineral Spring Ave., will host the exhibition “Shawn Scapes” throughout the month. Hours for the gallery are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A July 1 reception will include soft drinks for guests, and the artist in residence, Pawtucket native Shawn Duff, will be in attendance.
Duff, who is currently awaiting surgery for an elbow injury, has been a union ironworker climbing and constructing building scaffolding for roughly 30 years. While he used to paint frequently in the ‘80s, he said he hadn’t picked up a brush in years.
“It’s something that I never forced. It was something where I’d be inspired and that comes out,” he said, gesturing to one of the many paintings on the walls of his Lodi Street home.
The 59-year-old artist said he returned to painting roughly 12 years ago after his mother died. While cleaning out their home, he came across four old empty canvases. He threw them on the ground and began painting.
“In about an hour, four paintings came out,” Duff said.
He later called a friend on the Rhode Island Arts Council and they encouraged him to keep painting. The friend bought one of the pieces for $700, so Duff could pay for oil for his house.
Today, Duff continues to paint regularly. He works almost entirely in his basement, on an easel coated in years’ worth of oil paint. While many of the illustrations evoke oceanic images and landscapes, none are illustrations of real-life locations. He mostly is drawn to painting purely-imagined depictions of the sea, but recently began exploring landlocked imagery.
One of his green landscape paintings twists and bends objects in the foreground in abstract manners, with a blend of fine detail in the depiction of the image’s background. Other pieces have hidden details, most of which Duff said appear unintentionally or subconsciously, like the shape of a door in a tree trunk or the rough shape of a lizard in the rocks along an ocean coast.
“I call it a gift from God,” Duff said of his interest in the arts. “I didn’t go to school for it or anything. I just pick up a paint brush and lay paint on canvas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.