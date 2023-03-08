Celebrating health

Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket celebrate completion of a new mural they painted with staff at Stop & Shop.

PAWTUCKET – Stop & Shop recently presented a $75,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket to support youth programming focusing on overcoming health barriers, including food insecurity, nutrition education, and access to mental health care.

On Feb. 22, club members were treated to a reception in the club at 1 Moeller Place honoring the young talented artists who helped paint a mural alongside Stop & Shop associates in the club’s dining space. Murals were also installed in the club’s teen center, all designed to reflect Stop & Shop’s and the club’s shared commitment to providing access to nutritious food and promoting a health and active lifestyle for local youth, states a news release.

