PAWTUCKET – Stop & Shop recently presented a $75,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket to support youth programming focusing on overcoming health barriers, including food insecurity, nutrition education, and access to mental health care.
On Feb. 22, club members were treated to a reception in the club at 1 Moeller Place honoring the young talented artists who helped paint a mural alongside Stop & Shop associates in the club’s dining space. Murals were also installed in the club’s teen center, all designed to reflect Stop & Shop’s and the club’s shared commitment to providing access to nutritious food and promoting a health and active lifestyle for local youth, states a news release.
The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket directly impacts local children living in poverty and struggling to meet their basic daily needs of food, clothing, and shelter. Those are barriers to academic success, and those young people are at high risk of dropping out of school, says the release.
The club serves two of the most economically disadvantaged youth populations in Rhode Island, according to statistics from the 2022 R.I. Kids Count Factbook:
• More than 85 percent of their after-school program participants qualify for free or reduced lunch;
• 20.1 percent of all children in Pawtucket and 39.4 percent of all children in Central Falls are living below the federal poverty threshold;
• And 46 percent of high school students in Pawtucket and 44 percent in Central Falls are identified by the schools as chronically absent.
Last summer, the club fed an average of 283 youth per day through its Summer Teen Program and Camp Ramsbottom, totaling nearly 11,000 meals that the club distributes. During its last fiscal year, the club served 25,172 meals to youth members.
