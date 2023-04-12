NORTH PROVIDENCE – State Senate President Dominick Ruggerio joined U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, Gov. Dan McKee, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, and other state and local leaders in North Providence on April 4 to highlight progress made toward replacement of all lead pipes in Rhode Island’s water supply, and to support the General Assembly’s passage of the Lead Poisoning Prevention Act to build on that momentum.

North Providence was chosen because the town has been on the forefront of lead pipe replacement efforts, using more than $200,000 from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank to conduct a new round of work.

