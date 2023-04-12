NORTH PROVIDENCE – State Senate President Dominick Ruggerio joined U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, Gov. Dan McKee, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, and other state and local leaders in North Providence on April 4 to highlight progress made toward replacement of all lead pipes in Rhode Island’s water supply, and to support the General Assembly’s passage of the Lead Poisoning Prevention Act to build on that momentum.
North Providence was chosen because the town has been on the forefront of lead pipe replacement efforts, using more than $200,000 from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank to conduct a new round of work.
Lead water service lines were commonly used in older construction, and thousands of them remain in use in Rhode Island. Corrosion of the pipes can allow lead to enter drinking water, which poses serious health risks, especially for children, states a news release. Lead poisoning can affect children’s mental and physical development and lead to serious, lifelong health problems.
While lead poisoning has declined in recent decades, far too many Rhode Island families remain at risk, stated the release, especially in lower-income and historically marginalized communities. In recent years, action on the national, state, and local levels has resulted in new progress to fully address this threat to public health.
As McKee highlighted last year, approximately $141 million is being provided to Rhode Island water suppliers through the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank for lead pipe replacement over the next five years through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Biden in 2021. An additional $3.3 million has been secured by U.S. Sen. Reed and U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse specifically to address lead exposure within the Providence Water service area.
In the state General Assembly, Ruggerio and Rep. William O’Brien have introduced the Lead Poisoning Prevention Act to augment federal resources. The legislation would create a lead water supply replacement program for both public and private service lines, with a requirement that all affected lines are replaced within 10 years. Financial assistance for lead pipe replacement would be provided through the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, including no-cost options for property owners. To help develop the state’s workforce, the legislation would set requirements for water suppliers and contractors to participate in apprenticeship programs.
Communities have also taken action, stated the release. North Providence has been a nationally recognized leader with its Remove the Whole Lead Pipe Program, and the town recently secured a $218,000 grant through the Infrastructure Bank and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to continue its lead pipe replacement work.
“No family should have to worry that their home’s water supply may be poisoning their children. A home should be a safe and nurturing environment, and every family deserves access to safe, lead-free, potable drinking water,” Ruggerio said. “I want to applaud Sen. Reed and our federal delegation, Gov. McKee, the town of North Providence, my legislative colleagues, and many others who have committed to addressing this serious issue. The Lead Poisoning Prevention Act will provide new urgency, and much needed additional resources, to this effort, helping us protect our children’s well-being and the health of all Rhode Islanders.”
“The science is very clear about the dangers that lead pipes pose to our health, particularly so for our children, but unfortunately, there are still far too many lead pipes in our state that are providing water to our residents. This bill will quicken the timetable to having complete lead-free drinking water in our state, protecting the health and well-being of our residents and their children,” O’Brien said.
“Lead water pipes are a serious threat to the health of our communities, and I’m proud that North Providence has been a leader in addressing this issue proactively.
“We have worked hard to make sure the citizens of our town understand the urgency of this work, and we hope the progress we’ve made can provide an example for other cities and towns across Rhode Island,” said Lombardi, who also thanked lawmakers.
