Adopting a cat can be an exciting but daunting process. With so many aspects to consider such as space, supplies, as well as other animals and children that may already be at home, it’s best to have a plan in place to prepare for your new furry friend’s arrival. The Valley Breeze consulted with two local experts for some cat adoption tips to ensure a smooth process. Check them out below.
Bringing them home
When it comes to introducing your furry feline to your home space, where to keep them really depends on their personality and the dynamics of the space they are being introduced to. According to Johanna Sparling, volunteer at the Scituate Animal Shelter, it is best to have a separate isolation or introduction room if the new cat is timid, so they can get used to the sounds and smells of their new home.
If the cat is more social and outgoing, then Sparling says it is best to introduce them to your entire space as well as family and other pets right away. “We suggest bringing the cat into various rooms, so they can learn quickly that this is home,” Sparling said.
For kittens that are 8-12 weeks old, Sparling says it is best to keep them in a small, safe space, especially when you are unable to supervise them while away at work or when sleeping. “If the home does not have a small room, we suggest purchasing an inexpensive pop-up mesh tent to keep the kitten safe from harm when the humans aren’t around to supervise,” Sparling said.
Supplies to have on hand
Along with food, toys, litter, and a litter box, Dennis Tabella from the nonprofit group Defenders of Animals, suggests also getting a scratching post, cat trees and calming pheromones, so your cat can feel right at home. Sparling suggests holding off on purchasing large cat towers until you can gauge if the cat wants to reach new heights at home. “Squeeze-up” or ”lick-able” treats are also a must, Sparling said, since they contain almost pure protein, fish, or chicken and have few ingredients.
Sleeping arrangements
As far as where your new cat should sleep once they are home, Sparling said this is mainly determined by the cat owner’s preference on whether the cat can sleep on the owner’s bed or in their own cat bed.
“Some people really love having their pets sleep with them but others, particularly light sleepers, won’t allow it. And it doesn’t make you a bad cat person if you don’t want the cat in the bed, especially if you’re a light sleeper,” Sparling said. On the other hand, Tabella finds that sleeping alone is best for kittens, so they can develop independence from having their own sleep space.
The food debate: wet or dry food?
You can’t really go wrong with which type of food you give your cat, since both have their own benefits. “Canned food is about 75 percent moisture, so a cat who consumes canned food is always remaining hydrated,” Sparling said. Canned food is also lower in carbohydrates, she said, and typically has more protein and fat. On the other hand, Sparling says that dry food can be a convenient way to keep the cat fed throughout the day. If you prefer to stick with dry food only, Tabella advises transitioning to it by mixing the dry food in with wet food and increasing the amount of dry food gradually over the course of 7-10 days.
Dealing with the shy ones
If the new cat seems hesitant to be around you and others or hides away in a warm place or on top of the cabinets, Sparling recommends giving them time to adjust. “We ask adopters to give it at least two weeks with a timid cat,” she said. “And if it doesn’t work out, it’s usually not even the person or the home that the cat is not adjusting to.” For the high climbers that seek refuge above the kitchen cabinets, Sparling reassures that they will eventually climb down and recommends getting a tall tower for them to enjoy.
