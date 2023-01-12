A large part of our mission here at The Valley Breeze – “Making our communities stronger by telling their stories” – includes photographing scenes of day-to-day life throughout our coverage area.
Each week, this is made possible by our two staff photographers, Bob Emerson and Charles Lawrence. We’ve put together this photo section to share some of their favorite 2022 standout moments while photographing the people and places of the Blackstone Valley. We hope you enjoy their behind-the-scenes descriptions and a look through their lenses.
Bob Emerson took an interest in photography in high school. While at the University of Rhode Island, he began shooting for The Narragansett Times and North Kingstown Standard-Times, where he became the New England Press Association Photographer of the Year in 1971. In 1973, he moved to The Providence Journal and won the National Press Photographers Association Photographer of the Year award for New England. He began shooting video in 1980 at WJAR-TV, Channel 10, where he remained for 36 years, receiving a few N.E. Emmy Awards. After retiring from TV, he began working for The Breeze in 2016, receiving numerous awards from the Rhode Island Press Association.
Charles Lawrence received his first camera from his grandmother at age 7, sparking his initial interest in photography, later becoming serious about it during his time in the U.S. Air Force. He spent most of his career as a radio time salesman, signing on as a photographer with The Breeze, after his retirement.
