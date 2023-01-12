A large part of our mission here at The Valley Breeze – “Making our communities stronger by telling their stories” – includes photographing scenes of day-to-day life throughout our coverage area.

Each week, this is made possible by our two staff photographers, Bob Emerson and Charles Lawrence. We’ve put together this photo section to share some of their favorite 2022 standout moments while photographing the people and places of the Blackstone Valley. We hope you enjoy their behind-the-scenes descriptions and a look through their lenses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.