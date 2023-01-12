Notable Works Publication and Distribution Co. Inc. is seeking original poetry fitting the Theme: “Awakening a Resolve for Re-Discovery, Resolution, Adaption and Growth," as it relates to the natural environment, for the upcoming 2023 publication of "Voices of the Earth: The Future of Our Planet III." Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 15 at midnight.
Individuals may submit up to three original works not previously published, each one formatted in 12-point Times New Roman font, not exceeding 60 lines (which includes the title and any spaces in-between) and no more than 66 characters on each line (which includes spaces and punctuation). Poems must be sent as Microsoft Word document attachments, not in the body of the email and no PDFs.
A separate cover letter with a bio is also required with the names of the poems that are being submitted, along with a postal mailing address. The cover letter and bio must not exceed 125 words each. The cover letter and bio may be attached as one document. These documents will be kept separate from the poems, so that all judging and evaluations from the panel can be done blindly. Any identifying information on the poems themselves will disqualify the poem from consideration.
Those under 18 years must state their age, and the postal address and contact information for their parent or guardian.
