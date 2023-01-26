A request to the Cumberland Police Department from 10-year-old Scarlett Doumato to help confirm a visit from Santa went viral over the past week. She’s pictured here with her family, from left, mother Alyson, father Matthew, and big brother Gianni.
CUMBERLAND – A little girl’s simple request to the Cumberland Police Department, and Chief Matthew Benson’s official response to it that his department was taking it seriously, went national over the past week, with Scarlett Doumato and her family taking interviews with the Washington Post, Yahoo Live News, and a radio station in Dallas this week.
Alyson Doumato said her family, long-time residents of Cumberland, never expected 10-year-old Scarlett’s request to become such a big thing.
“We anticipated maybe getting a little note back; it’s gotten much bigger than we anticipated,” she said, laughing. “The child needs a PR rep.”
Instead, police continued to give the family regular updates on their investigation and DNA analysis confirming the existence of Santa. Scarlett received a package last Saturday with a letter and bagged evidence, including a picture from North Kingstown of a cruiser with a sleigh.
Police sent the Doumato family results of DNA analysis on Monday, confirming that reindeer DNA was found on the carrots. They also told her that while there wasn’t a complete match in their system to DNA found on cookies, they did find a partial match to a crime scene from “The Miracle on 34th Street” in 1947.
Police also posted on Monday with a picture of Santa walking out the door and that he had reported to headquarters to be questioned.
“She doesn’t know what to make of all the attention,” said her mom.
Scarlett was really starting to doubt the existence of Santa, but is now doubting her own doubt. She recently told friends on the phone that she really doesn’t know what to think, but wonders who could be drinking all the milk. She would think it might be her dad, she said, but he’s lactose intolerant.
Doumato said all this attention really shows how much people crave happy stories.
The family lives on Merrill Lane off Abbott Run Valley Road. Scarlett’s friends and teachers at Community School have also gotten in on the fun, having her bring in the evidence from police. It’s been so fun to see the whole town get into the story, said the Doumato family.
As reported by The Breeze last Friday, it all started with Scarlett’s note to police asking them to run a DNA test on a cookie and carrots that she’d left for Santa and his reindeer.
Benson initially issued an official press release that he’d instructed his Investigative Division to forward Scarlett’s evidence to the State of Rhode Island’s Department of Health Forensic Sciences Unit for analysis. “This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process, and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission,” said Benson in a statement. “We will do our very best to provide answers for her.” Police promised that there would be more information to come, and so far have stayed true to their word.
