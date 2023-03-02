What was once a tree-covered hillside at the corner of Mendon Road and Broad Street in Cumberland has been slowly blasted away over the past two years as a developer prepares to build a new residential and commercial complex.
CUMBERLAND – Abutters to the perpetual blast zone at Broad Street and Mendon Road say they’ve lived through two years of misery, a predictable outcome when the developer of the property originally proposed removing an entire rock hillside.
A number of residents of the nearby streets have filed claims over damage to walls and foundations, say officials, but few or no payouts have been made.
Castine Street resident Jennifer Marquis, who was reported by The Breeze a year ago to have filed a claim for damage to her home, for formation of a new crack in her foundation, says that claim was denied by Nobel Insurance Services, with an explanation that seismic readings showed that blasting wasn’t enough to have done damage.
Former state Rep. Jim McLaughlin reports similar accounts from other residents, saying the state fire marshal needs to properly assess all damage to homes to make the case on behalf of residents.
Mayor Jeff Mutter says he fully concurs with anyone who says that what residents have gone through has been extreme, saying they deserve answers. He says anytime the town has checked in with the state, all blasting has been within limits and in compliance, and the town has no jurisdiction over the matter. Mutter said blasting can be fully compliant, but yet still do some damage to homes.
Current District 57 state Rep. Brandon Voas said he agrees with Mutter’s stance on the issue. He said he’s been in contact with the developers and is looking to set up a meeting with them to express the neighborhood’s concerns with them. He said while he was aware of the surrounding neighbors’ concerns with dust, debris and noise, he wasn’t previously aware of claims for damages.
McLaughlin estimates that there are now as many as 10 or more residents who have filed claims, including one for severe damage to their bathroom and foundation.
“The insurance company needs to compensate these people,” he said.
McLaughlin said the town’s building inspector should be in the neighborhood and inspecting conditions and making sure people get their claims in.
He said he’s been told that the project, at least to remove rock layers and prepare the site for construction of a new residential and commercial complex, is finally nearing completion.
When developer Thomas McNulty first won approval two years ago for his Residences at Broad mixed-use development, residents questioned the plan to remove so much rock. As many expected, blasting and jackhammering have become routine noises since, as the hillside has slowly been ground down and hauled away.
McNulty’s plan for eventual construction calls for 23 residential units, 11 in one building and 12 in the other, and 4,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground floors of the buildings.
Town officials said last year that all blasting is authorized through the state fire marshal’s office, not locally. There were three complaints being investigated at that point, including the one from Marquis for 62 Castine St., another at 10 Maybury St., and another at 7 Franklin St.
The bulk of complaints have been from the streets immediately abutting the site, but residents at a far greater distance have also reported damage. Another 12 residents were on a call list for 24-hour and one-hour blasting notice as of last year.
Dozens of blast reports produced last year showed companies operating appropriately and within legal limits.
Marquis said this week that what residents have gone through is ridiculous, and some people, such as the Joseph family next door to her and directly abutting the site, have had it worse.
