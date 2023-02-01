NORTH PROVIDENCE – A “severe manpower shortage” in the North Providence Police Department makes it impossible to replace a departed school resource officer without paying overtime to officers from other divisions, Supt. Joseph Goho told the School Committee last week.
The committee on Jan. 25 agreed to pay $37,728 through the end of the school year to two new officers to share the duties of replacing North Providence High School SRO Kyle Moura, who has departed on leave for the year to fulfill professional obligations.
Goho said the schools are fortunate to have a community that’s thoroughly committed to the program, saying the NPPD will maintain the same level of service, but will unfortunately incur a significant additional cost due to paying the two officers for overtime.
Both of those who will fill in have previous experience as SROs. According to Goho, they will be paying three days per week four 4-hour blocks. Based on overtime rates, they’ll be paid $1,572 combined weekly over 24 weeks, or the $37,728 in unbudgeted expense. That will be in addition to what the district is already paying for other SROs.
According to Mayor Charles Lombardi and Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr., the department continues to see unusually high numbers of officers being called up for military duty. That situation is in addition to the problems every department is facing with a lack of applicants for officer positions, said Lombardi.
“All the communities are interviewing the same candidates,” said the mayor.
Ruggiero told The Breeze this week that the number of applicants for town police jobs over the past three years has gone from about 60 to 11, reflecting a statewide and countrywide problem.
“The job is not as attractive as it once was,” he said, and the applicants that they’re getting, even though they know what they’ll need to do in the initial agility phase of testing, are not prepared when it comes to being able to complete the correct exercises or run the right distances.
“These applicants just aren’t passing,” he said, but if someone knows they’re weak on sit-ups and not quite to the number they know they’ll need to do, they should keep trying until they get there.
There are plenty of resources, such as Kevin Barry of Fit 2 Serve RI, that can help someone meet what are known as the Cooper Standards for their age group, said the chief.
To illustrate why having only 11 applicants is challenging, he noted that of 60 applicants three years ago, 29 showed up, and of those 29, 17 passed the agility test.
“The numbers just keep dwindling and dwindling as the process goes on,” he said, recalling days past when there were 600 applicants for local jobs and some 10,000 for the Rhode Island State Police, a number that was down in the range of 800 in the last applicant class.
North Providence has opened up to lateral transfers from other departments, emphasized the chief, capping it at no more than five years of service to move over because he believes after five years they’re pretty set in their ways. But he said he doesn’t want to diminish standards, as some other departments are doing.
What separates North Providence from other departments is its higher starting salaries found in its latest contract, as well as top-notch health care and a pension fund now at 98-percent funded after Lombardi pushed to use previous funds from a $60 million Google settlement to fill it, said Ruggiero. Lombardi this week reiterated those points on the full pension funding and top salaries.
It’s hard to sell a 22-year-old on the pension they’re just starting out toward, he said, but they urge new recruits to go to their parents, so the parents can tell them exactly how good the offer is.
Almost everything is new thanks to town officials listening to what he’s said about their needs, said Ruggiero, from a new safety complex, 18 or 20 new cruisers this year, and new crowd control gear.
While the lack of applicants isn’t hurting the town to a great degree just yet, said the chief, it will over the next couple of years when the department has at least four officers coming up to retirement age. The town has two recruits in the police academy right now.
The other issue, as Lombardi has highlighted as both the president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, and with the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, is the lack of a dedicated police training academy similar to what’s done for fire departments. Members in the academy are currently moved all over to various sites during training, he said, and departments like North Providence are often told by State Police that they can only send two people based on the number of recruits they can handle.
“It’s becoming a two or three or four-fold issue,” he said.
