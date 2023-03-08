Will Bowers takes a shot with teammate Taylor Rabbitt blocking Police Sgt. Jonathan Picard at last year’s charity basketball game between North Providence police and teachers. The event returns on March 30.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – In the second year of North Providence police vs. teachers in the annual North Providence Charity Basketball Game the goal is to raise $10,000 or more for local charities and groups.
Organizer Justin Conrad, of sponsoring Northpointe Bank Providence, said the March 30 event, to run from 6 to 8 p.m. at North Providence High School, 1828 Mineral Spring Ave., had raised $8,500 in sponsorships as of early this week, after last year’s event, where some 400 people attended, raised $8,600 total.
The target is $10,000, said Conrad, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility that they could raise $12,000 or more this year, which is a good thing for North Providence.
“It should be a good night with everybody coming out,” said Conrad. “It’s a real community event.”
There will again be a half-court shot raffle for $10,000, and this year another raffle item of two round-trip Jet Blue tickets to anywhere in the world, acquired through the efforts of real estate agent Cheryl Henshall.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. There will be food and drink and other raffles as well. DJ Sal will play, and recently-retired Providence College Friars emcee Harry Grigsby will do the announcing for the evening.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and tip-off is expected around 6:05 p.m.
Last year’s game, the first between police and teachers, with Conrad playing as an honorary member of the police team, saw teachers come within one point of law enforcement and have the ball with two seconds left, but not get a final shot off.
This is the fourth overall event, after an inaugural event in 2018 where Conrad’s company at the time, Home Point Financial which later became Northpointe Bank, played against local police in the charity game. In 2019, it was police vs. fire, and the event then took 2020 and 2021 off due to COVID before returning last year with police vs. teachers.
Local firefighters ended their involvement after one firefighter was injured in another off-duty activity, but Conrad said the event has benefited from the switch to teachers, as fundraising efforts are helped through all the relationships within the school setting, including students drawing their friends in. He said it “was unbelievable” to see funds double last year from what they had been.
For liability reasons, the game is played through the North Providence Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13 and the North Providence Federation of Teachers Local 920, because staff are allowed to engage in fundraising activities as union members as long as they sign a waiver.
A total of 20 percent of funds raised will go to Moms of Marieville as the nonprofit the event is run through, said Conrad. There will also be a $1,500 scholarship, given to a North Providence High School senior (since the scholarship last year wasn’t given out, there will be two this year). The rest of the money will be disbursed among local youth sports groups. Conrad said he would also love to open it to alternative donation recipients outside of sports, including music or the arts, saying he wants this event to help the entire community in North Providence.
