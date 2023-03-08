For a good cause
Will Bowers takes a shot with teammate Taylor Rabbitt blocking Police Sgt. Jonathan Picard at last year’s charity basketball game between North Providence police and teachers. The event returns on March 30.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

NORTH PROVIDENCE – In the second year of North Providence police vs. teachers in the annual North Providence Charity Basketball Game the goal is to raise $10,000 or more for local charities and groups.

Organizer Justin Conrad, of sponsoring Northpointe Bank Providence, said the March 30 event, to run from 6 to 8 p.m. at North Providence High School, 1828 Mineral Spring Ave., had raised $8,500 in sponsorships as of early this week, after last year’s event, where some 400 people attended, raised $8,600 total.

