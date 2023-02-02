Karen McKenna, a crossing guard at B.F. Norton Elementary School, says the job is becoming increasingly dangerous, saying more should be done to protect students and adults against drivers behaving erratically.
CUMBERLAND – Crossing guards who work every morning and afternoon along Broad Street in Cumberland say the situation with drivers has gotten so bad that they work every day in constant fear for their own safety and the safety of students and families.
Karen McKenna, the crossing guard who works right at the entrance to B.F. Norton Elementary School, said she can’t believe what she sees for the half-hour she’s on duty in the morning and then again in the afternoon.
The greatest contributor to the chaos is not a lack of understanding about the rules, she said, but people being distracted with their phones and an overall impatience
The traffic issues, especially during a major roadway reconstruction project, have been well documented, said McKenna, but it’s hard for people to truly understand what it’s like unless they experience it firsthand every day.
Asked what she thinks the solution might be, in addition to more of a police presence, McKenna said she thinks cameras would have an impact.
“And I pray a lot,” she said, as she walked into the street with her portable stop sign. “I stick my sign out and pray.”
One driver slammed on his brakes just before hitting someone, she said, and she doesn’t think he would have had to do that if he was going the 20 mph speed limit.
Capt. Christopher Iozzi of the Cumberland Police Department said they received a complaint from McKenna on Jan. 18 and immediately initiated a response by adding this area to their list to monitor. McKenna’s complaint was about speeding, he said, and so far they haven’t found that to be an issue.
“Anytime we get a complaint, we address it,” he said.
That said, Iozzi told The Breeze, “there’s a whole lot going on over there” on “a very congested” Broad Street, with multiple schools in a small area and traffic going every which way. Some of what they observe does not rise to the level of pulling someone over or giving them a ticket, said Iozzi.
McKenna said she’s been a crossing guard at other schools in town, and this is by far the worst spot she’s been in.
During The Breeze’s visit during Monday’s arrival time, two drivers were observed as being on their phones and another blocked the lane going toward Central Falls even though there was a bus blocking the driveway, backing up traffic more.
One intersection over, crossing guard Mary Prosser said that afternoons are the worst for their team. For some reason, Tuesdays are especially bad, she said, and on Wednesday, when Blackstone Valley Prep schools get out earlier, with buses parked along the roadway, it’s even more dicey.
School Supt. Phil Thornton said there have been at least three incidents where crossing guards have lodged complaints with the Cumberland police for unsafe behavior, and police have taken steps in response.
Giving a rationale for why no violations have been observed to this point, Police Chief Matthew Benson said he was told by staff that “there was too much congestion for violations to generally have been presented.”
Prosser said they’re very worried about what will happen when new apartments go in at the former St. Patrick Church nearby and hundreds of residential units are added at Ann & Hope in the other direction on Broad Street.
Another street over, crossing guard Debbie Mercier said she agrees with her colleagues. She said she feels especially badly for McKenna, as the intersection near B.F. Norton at 364 Broad St. is the worst by far.
McKenna said her greatest fear is not for herself.
“I just want it to be safe for the kids,” she said.
All things considered, said the crossing guards, they do love what they do and are happy to work to keep parents, students and teachers safe, but they would like to see significant change to enhance overall safety beyond their services.
The traffic situation on Broad Street was the main reason the Cumberland Planning Board previously rejected an expansion plan for nearby Blackstone Valley Prep High School, a decision BVP is appealing to the town’s Zoning Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.