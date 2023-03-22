NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence police vs. teachers charity basketball game is set for March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Organizer Justin Conrad, of sponsoring Northpointe Bank Providence, said the event, happening at North Providence High School, 1828 Mineral Spring Ave., has a goal of raising more than $10,000 this year.
There will again be a half-court shot raffle for $10,000, and this year another raffle item of two round-trip Jet Blue tickets to anywhere in the world, acquired by real estate agent Cheryl Henshall.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted. There will be food and drink and other raffles as well. DJ Sal will play, and recently-retired Providence College Friars emcee Harry Grigsby will do the announcing for the evening.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and tip-off is expected around 6:05 p.m.
This is the fourth event, after an inaugural event in 2018 where Conrad’s company at the time, Home Point Financial which later became Northpointe Bank, played against local police in the charity game. In 2019, it was police vs. fire, and the event then took 2020 and 2021 off due to COVID before returning last year with police vs. teachers.
Twenty percent of funds raised will go to Moms of Marieville as the nonprofit the event is run through. There will also be a $1,500 scholarship, given to a North Providence High School senior (since the scholarship last year wasn’t given out, there will be two this year). The rest of the money will be disbursed among local youth sports groups and hopefully other groups as well, according to Conrad.
