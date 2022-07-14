CUMBERLAND – Now approaching nearly a month since the shooting deaths of Courtney and Eric Huard in their home at 28 Birchwood Drive, Police Chief Matthew Benson said the department still isn’t ready to release any additional information on what transpired there.
Benson has repeatedly reiterated that they’re waiting on forensic information coming from external labs before making any final conclusions in the case, repeating that statement this week. A July 4 holiday probably also contributed to the delay, he said.
Asked whether this situation might end up being similar to the Stanley Stowik case, where police have cited an ongoing investigation as the reason for not releasing additional information since Stowik’s death in 2015, despite expressing confidence about who killed Stowik and making no arrests, Benson said he can’t speak for how things were done before he became chief, but he’s committed to being transparent about the investigative process.
Though police are confident about their theory on what happened in the Huard case, Benson said, they owe it to the family to follow the correct processes on the forensic investigation, “doing it the right way.” He said there are “key pieces of evidence” needed to give police further information, and he has no control over when that information will arrive.
“I’m committed to releasing whatever information I can, whenever I can,” he said.
Joint calling hours and funerals were held for the Huards late last month. Police have maintained since the double shooting death early in the morning of June 22 that no one else was in danger. The couple’s three children, found at the scene, were found in the home and were physically unharmed.
