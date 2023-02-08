PAWTUCKET – A plan by a Providence woman to open a pizza restaurant in a former industrial property at 121 Coyle Ave. and 120 Webster St. has neighbors up in arms about the impact to their quality of life, saying the pre-opening operation of the Remedy restaurant has already had a detrimental effect.
Those neighbors protested the proposal at a meeting of the Board of License Commissioners on Jan. 25, saying Morgan Louchen and Remedy have already hosted multiple events where loud music was played until late into the night.
The board ultimately decided to postpone action on a requested Class B victualer license on Jan. 25 pending more information from the Pawtucket Police Department on calls to the address and a site visit from District 1 Councilor David Moran. The matter is back on the agenda for a Board of License Commissioners meeting tonight, Feb. 8.
A synopsis of calls shows a number of issues over the years, including a call about nighttime activity last May where the property owner told police that teens had been loitering in the area and throwing trash on the property.
At the Jan. 25 meeting, board members questioned Louchen at length about her plans for the property, saying they’ve been told on more than one occasion that someone was planning to open a harmless restaurant only to see it turned into a club after opening.
“That’s not what we’re looking at, correct?” Moran asked.
While she doesn’t want to start a club, said Louchen, she also understands that electronic music is popular and different people like various types of music, so if a renter wants to host a certain type of music, she doesn’t want to tell them no.
Louchen assured them that she’s planning a brick oven pizzeria, including delivery, with a possible addition of smoked meats later on. She said she’s been working in pizza shops her entire life, and pictures this being the same business model as Revival Brewing, with cafe, pizza shop and event space to rent out for music and various functions. She said the majority of revenue would be from food and beverage sales.
Moran asked her what the capacity is, and she said it’s 70 according to the fire marshal. Hours of operation to start out will be Wednesday to Sunday, with hours of 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Louchen said they have 14 guaranteed parking spots and ample on-street parking, as well as a lot in the back of the building that can be rented if needed.
Property owner Scot Comey, who also has his adult day center in the building, said he never wanted to have any issues with the neighborhood, and only wants to have a viable mixed-used development, which is why he purchased a pair of other properties that will be leveled for more parking. The parking issue is addressed both now and for the future, he said. Comey’s day center was previously located on Main Street before The Guild brewery took over its building and developed a beer hall.
William Dacruz, of 161 Coyle Ave., said their issue is with an overall lack of cleanliness at the neighboring property, including cigarette butts, beer bottles, and glass. He said he worries about what could be coming next.
Joanne Barbeiro, of 160 Coyle Ave., rebuffed Louchen’s claim that she’d only had one soft opening for friends, saying there have been four events with loud music since Thanksgiving. She said loud music and flashing lights have gone until 1:30 a.m., keeping her family from getting their sleep so they can go to work.
Barbeiro said she’s lived here since 1989 and never had an issue before this “very boisterous” business. She questioned how a parking situation requiring people to go all the way around the block to get to the business would work.
Barbeiro said she hasn’t objected to anything else Comey has done with the property, but this is affecting her and her family. She said there have been three occasions where she’s had to call police, finally resorting to texting Comey to get the music to stop.
Louchen objected to the suggestion that she’s had four parties, saying she’s had a few friends over to sit around with drinks and to play music over the speakers. She said they’ve been very mindful about the music volume, and even walked to Barbeiro’s house with a decibel reader to confirm that they were within legal limits.
Moran said Louchen shouldn’t be doing any soft openings, as no licenses have been approved. Once it’s posted and advertised, it’s a public event and there should be license attached, he said.
City Councilor Yesenia Rubio pulled up an advertisement for events in Pawtucket showing a $10 cover fee at Remedy. Louchen responded that she wasn’t aware that such an action was taken and said she would look into it and tell that friend that it can’t happen again. She insisted that there are no admission charges, and she’s just trying to open a restaurant, urging council members to come and check out the space.
Everything she’s done to this point has been simply promotional to gain traction, she said, and she is not trying to start a club. She said she doesn’t want to upset the neighborhood by being too loud. Answering Dacruz’s comments about rodents, she and Comey said there’s no way they would tolerate rats and said they take great pride in keeping the property clean.
