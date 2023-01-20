CUMBERLAND – Police say they're running DNA analysis to confirm a local child's suspicions that Santa Claus came to town.

"Earlier this month, a young investigator from the town of Cumberland submitted the attached letter requesting a DNA analysis be conducted on the partially eaten cookie and carrot remains she acquired on the morning of Dec. 25, 2022, for possible DNA evidence of Santa Claus (aka, Kris Kringle, aka Saint Nicholas, aka St. Nick) and/or one of his nine reindeer," states a news release from the Police Department Friday afternoon.

