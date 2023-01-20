CUMBERLAND – Police say they're running DNA analysis to confirm a local child's suspicions that Santa Claus came to town.
"Earlier this month, a young investigator from the town of Cumberland submitted the attached letter requesting a DNA analysis be conducted on the partially eaten cookie and carrot remains she acquired on the morning of Dec. 25, 2022, for possible DNA evidence of Santa Claus (aka, Kris Kringle, aka Saint Nicholas, aka St. Nick) and/or one of his nine reindeer," states a news release from the Police Department Friday afternoon.
Chief Matthew Benson said he immediately instructed his Investigative Division to forward her evidence to the State of Rhode Island’s Department of Health Forensic Sciences Unit for analysis.
“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process, and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission," said Benson in a statement. "We will do our very best to provide answers for her.”
While the Cumberland Police Department awaits the testing results, the department has been in contact with the future CPD detective and provided her with some already uncovered evidence in support of the presence of Santa in her neighborhood on the night of Dec. 24, states the release.
