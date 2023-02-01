NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials are considering changes that would give the town’s two municipal court judges appropriate power to respond when people don’t pay their non-traffic fines or show up to court.
The North Providence ordinance subcommittee, led by Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, met Monday to discuss giving the judges a recourse in the case where someone doesn’t pay their fines but the judges can’t suspend their license or compel them to pay the fines.
It was determined Monday that the the council will likely need to amend the municipal court portion of the town charter to give the judges more authority in taking such steps as issuing a writ of body attachment if someone doesn’t show up.
“That way it’s very clear,” Famiglietti said.
With the body attachment process, the court directs someone to bring someone who has been found in civil contempt before the court.
The subcommittee on Monday considered several other initiatives to tame traffic or address parking issues, including, among others:
• Potential resident-only parking on the portion of Lexington Avenue closest to Mineral Spring Avenue. This would likely run from the intersection with Mineral Spring to Alexander Street. Famiglietti said officials time and time again see situations where parking from popular restaurants, particularly when they’re brand new, spills into neighborhoods and blocks driveways.
“You get a lot of hype,” Famiglietti said.
He said they’re expecting that on this street when a new Korean barbecue restaurant opens at the former Luca Music building on the corner of Lexington and Mineral Spring.
Community Police Sgt. Chris Puleo will go out and visit the area and come back with a recommendation, he said.
• Potential new speed bumps on all streets leading to most schools in town, an effort initiated by Councilor Steve DiLorenzo. DiLorenzo and police visited schools to determine which streets should get the bumps to improve safety for students.
• A possible new ordinance on solicitation in town, presented by Famiglietti, was sent to legal counsel for recommendations. The councilman said a constituent reached out to him about aggressive door-to-door salespeople, particularly in the solar field, and asked if something could be done. He said he doesn’t want to inhibit rights, but thinks a licensing process would at least let the town know who’s going and what time they plan to do so. If they prove to be abusive, there would then be some sort of ability to call the owner of the company in question or rein in aggressive practices.
