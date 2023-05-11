LINCOLN – In an effort to improve public safety, the Lincoln Police Department has sworn in two new officers and promoted a patrolman to sergeant.
The town has also entered a lease-purchase agreement for a new rescue truck.
On May 3, Pedro Vieira and Zachary Hubbard were sworn in as police officers.
Vieira began his career in 2006 with the Coventry Police Department, and worked there for 12 years in the patrol division as a field training officer and use of force training officer. He also created and organized the Coventry Police Explorer Program.
In 2012, Vieira was chosen to join the West Warwick/Coventry Regional SWAT team. For five years, he specialized as the less-lethal SWAT operator before being assigned to the Detective Division of the Coventry Police Department in 2018.
During his time there, he investigated a range of cases, including felony assaults, sexual assaults, thefts, robberies, and burglaries.
Hubbard graduated from Johnson & Wales University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
From 2019 to this year, he served in the Jamestown Police Department.
Hubbard received training at the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy, and has various certifications, including Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and car seat installation.
Both Vieira and Hubbard joined LPD in January, and both were lateral transfers from other departments. As reported in a July 2021 Breeze article, lateral transfers are not required to go through the academy again, but still must undergo a rigorous interview process and background checks.
Prior to the implementation of the lateral transfer method, officers from other agencies looking to join Lincoln PD would have to go through the same process as someone applying to be an officer for the first time.
The LPD has five lateral transfer officers, including Vieira and Hubbard. Capt. Kyle Wingate said the department also has three recruits expected to start at the academy in July.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said for a story on a swearing-in ceremony a year ago that the town’s new lateral transfer policy was working as intended, noting that the department was facing a severe staffing problem at the time he was sworn in the previous fall.
At the same ceremony, Patrick Tordoya, a 29-year-old veteran of the department with six years of experience, was promoted from patrolman to sergeant.
Over the past four years, Tordoya has served as a field training officer. He has also attended various training programs, gaining certification in car seat installation and crisis intervention.
Wingate said Tordoya’s bravery and selflessness were recently exemplified after he and two other officers resculed multiple civilians from a structure fire on School Street last October.
Another stride toward improved safety comes in the form of a new rescue truck. A tax-exempt lease-purchase agreement was entered by the town at an April council meeting.
Last August, the New England Fire Equipment and Apparatus Corp. submitted an ambulance proposal to the town. The offer for a 2022 Ford F550 PL Custom Type I Ambulance in the amount of $309,951 was approved by the council.
“Buying trucks right now is not as simple and easy as it once was,” said Councilor Ken Pichette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.