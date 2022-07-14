FOSTER – Police released the names of two teenagers killed in a crash last Thursday morning on Salisbury Road.
They were identified as Michael Matthews, a 17-year-old, and Payton Baxter, a 17-year-old girl, both of Foster, according to Foster police.
Police said they believed Matthews was driving early last Thursday morning when the 2003 Toyota Camry rolled over on the dirt road.
Two teenage passengers were not injured, according to Foster Police Chief David Breit. They were believed to be wearing seatbelts, while Matthews and Baxter were not.
Local and state police were investigating the crash to determine a cause.
Matthews and Baxter were students in the Foster-Glocester Regional School District, where Supt. Renee Palazzo said in a statement that the district’s sympathy goes to the families affected by the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.