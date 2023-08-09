NORTH PROVIDENCE – Incidents at the 787 Restaurant and Lounge are still far too frequent to eliminate required police details, Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. told the Town Council last week, but he’s willing to make a concession on how much the weekend monitoring costs the establishment.

The council on Aug. 1 ultimately approved a plan agreed to by police and attorneys for 787 owner Liz Vazquez that would see two cruisers and two officers remain in place on weekends, but the restaurant will only have to pay for one of them, for a savings of $320 per weekend.

