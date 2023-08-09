NORTH PROVIDENCE – Incidents at the 787 Restaurant and Lounge are still far too frequent to eliminate required police details, Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. told the Town Council last week, but he’s willing to make a concession on how much the weekend monitoring costs the establishment.
The council on Aug. 1 ultimately approved a plan agreed to by police and attorneys for 787 owner Liz Vazquez that would see two cruisers and two officers remain in place on weekends, but the restaurant will only have to pay for one of them, for a savings of $320 per weekend.
Ruggiero said he simply can’t approve a complete removal of police details at the 787, located at 1270 Mineral Spring Ave., after previously agreeing last December to drop Sunday detail requirements.
The chief said he ran department statistics from last December to today and found issues still happening, including parking complaints on nearby Easter Street, parking summonses on Elena Street, public urination in the back parking lot, larceny of a catalytic converter in the back parking lot, “numerous noise complaints,” and issues with keeping the peace in response to fights.
The chief said he would entertain easing of the establishment’s monetary burden, but couldn’t recommend removal of either the cruisers or officers.
When resident Hector Betancur rose to make loud accusations that the police detail requirements are based in racism and persecuting a business owner and clientele of color, Council President Dino Autiello said he took great offense at the assertion. All meetings are on camera and recorded, he said, and Betancur is free to review those past videos relating to dealings with the 787 to try to find some hint of race-based motivations.
“I promise you, you won’t be able to,” said Autiello.
He added that Betancur continues to reveal at meetings that he can’t be reasoned with, saying the resident’s shirt, stating that it’s “OK if people disagree with me,” is a false advertisement.
The attorney for the 787 was fine with the compromise, added Autiello to Betancur, “so why do you have a problem with it?”
The council president then said that he’s never seen Betancur attend any meetings related to issues at the 787, suggesting that maybe the council should have constituent complaints redirected to him in the future “because you have the answers to everything in this town.”
Betancur was later led out of the meeting by police after he refused to stop shouting about issues with the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti made the motion to approve the compromise of a reduced cost, and check back in later to see how it’s going.
The Breeze reported last December when Vazquez asked to eliminate police details, but was rejected. Famiglietti said then that what caused the phones to stop ringing from residents complaining to councilors about activity at the establishment was to require the police detail.
Continued issues at the 787 and claims that Vazquez misrepresented what type of establishment she was opening previously caused the council to change the way they deal with license applicants, requiring all to be sworn in now before testifying.
Councilors are adamant that they don’t want to see the club scene from neighboring Providence spread further into North Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.