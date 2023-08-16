NORTH PROVIDENCE – Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. and Lt. Diana Perez traveled to Oklahoma City this month to accept congratulations for the North Providence Police Department receiving a national award from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
Back in June of 2021, after being sworn in as police chief, Ruggiero said he was determined and focused on getting the Police Department accredited through CALEA.
“I am honored and proud to say that after 19 months, the Police Department obtained this prestigious award through hard work and determination,” he said. “This was a team effort by all members of this agency. We endured numerous Zoom meetings, policy and procedure changes, online assessments and a four-day on-site assessment.”
Perez told The North Providence Breeze in February that she and the team had been working toward the accreditation goal since August of 2021 after winning accreditation with the Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission in 2019.
The purpose and benefits of being a CALEA-certified agency, said Ruggiero, are improved effectiveness, being better in identifying problem areas within the agency, development of performance, and strengthening community confidence in the quality and safety of care, treatment and services.
The accreditation term lasts four years, in which time the agency goes through the same procedure. The purpose is to ensure that each accredited agency is continuing to follow the practices that brought it to this level, he said.
The last time the North Providence Police Department was accredited was 1989-1993, and Ruggiero said there are no department members left from that time.
Modern accreditation has been welcomed within the department, he said, where officers recognize the importance of meeting “2023 policing” standards, including transparency, accountability for officers and the agency, and to rebuild trust and communication. He said they understand the importance of this, saying it shows the department’s “commitment to the community to do the right thing and hold ourselves accountable.”
Asked if accreditation as a path to better public trust is more important for an agency that has faced its share of controversies in the past, Ruggiero said he believes it’s important for all agencies, regardless of what happened in the past, to go through this process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.