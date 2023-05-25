NORTH SMITHFIELD – After narrowly voting against bringing back a company to freshen up its old cost analysis, the Town Council on Tuesday decided to approve a November ballot question asking voters to say yes or no to $18 million for a new or renovated police station. The ballot question now needs General Assembly approval.

After hearing from Paul Vadenais of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force that the estimated cost difference between a new building or renovated one is $500,000, or $18 million versus $17.5 million, the council chose against a three-part question and to just ask voters whether they want to spend up to the higher amount of money.

Tags

(2) comments

Ida
Ida

You don’t get a true price until voters approve the money for it? Whaaaat? Somehow that just makes no sense. Voters want and need to know beforehand.

As for the $244 for each homeowner, that is not counting any other tax increases annually that may also occur normally.

Hope some grant comes through. You do need new technology, space, etc. ..it is imperative as to police stations needing cameras up on street corners, and monitoring with ears and eyes everywhere now. Times have changed, police need the equipment and space, and manpower, to keep up with the times, and do quality work. I urge any citizen to just Google what a police police station monitoring room looks like. It is awesome. Impressive. My city built one yrs ago.

NS really needs to come up to this century….

Report Add Reply
David Chamberland
David Chamberland

I'm very pleased to finally see this bond question moving forward. We have a lot of work to do to promote and educate the public on the New Police Station. Building New is the only way to bring the Police Department up to todays standards. We as taxpayers and our families deserve to be protected. This New Station with all of its programs and technology give us the best chance to help the Police Dept. to keep our families safe. At a time in our society when you just never know if and when we may be targeted by deranged people, we have to provide our Police all of the tools they need to help keep our community safe.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.