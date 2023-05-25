NORTH SMITHFIELD – After narrowly voting against bringing back a company to freshen up its old cost analysis, the Town Council on Tuesday decided to approve a November ballot question asking voters to say yes or no to $18 million for a new or renovated police station. The ballot question now needs General Assembly approval.
After hearing from Paul Vadenais of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force that the estimated cost difference between a new building or renovated one is $500,000, or $18 million versus $17.5 million, the council chose against a three-part question and to just ask voters whether they want to spend up to the higher amount of money.
At Councilor Paulette Hamilton’s request, the council had heard from Eric Army of Signal Works (previously Studio Meja) to give a simple update of his cost estimates on a police station renovation from seven years ago, with Hamilton saying she only wants to give voters options on the ballot.
The council Tuesday ultimately voted 3-2 against Hamilton’s motion to bring Army back, with Council President Kim Alves voting with her. They then voted 4-1 in favor of Councilor Douglas Osier’s motion for a bond question based on what long-time town partner Tecton Architects provided, with only Hamilton voting no.
The frustration was apparent from Councilors John Beauregard, Claire O’Hara and Osier over the vagueness of Army’s answers. It was also palpable from several residents on both sides of this issue, some who proclaimed that it’s time for North Smithfield to finally do a project the right way instead of trying to cut corners, and others decrying the price tags being discussed for a higher-cost project they don’t believe is necessary.
To start out, Beauregard made a motion to postpone hearing from Army entirely because the council hadn’t been provided with information prior to the meeting, but Osier, though he agreed on the lack of a packet, voted with Hamilton and Council President Kim Alves to proceed with the meeting.
Beauregard asked why two other architects from years ago weren’t also asked to present again, and Hamilton said she had no reason to promote one company over another, but this was about a voter-approved plan.
Army presented a $3.2 million construction estimate on a renovation from 2016, estimating an escalation since then to $4.8 million.
Councilors asked him several times if he’s designed safety complexes or police stations before, and he said no.
Police Chief Tim Lafferty was outspoken Tuesday, harshly critiquing the idea of discarding years of work that went into detailed renovation and new construction plans from Tecton Architects and calling Army’s plan that left out modern needs “apples and oranges” to what Tecton presented.
No one wants taxes to go up, said Lafferty, but the department needs a facility to meet modern policing needs, with COVID and the fentanyl crisis being two major changes since Army was last in town. The department needs a fully modernized dispatch, sally port for intake of suspects, decontaminating rooms, padded cells for those with mental illness, ramped-up security, and suppression systems so records don’t get destroyed, among many other things, Lafferty said. He said his is a very busy department compared to communities of similar size and staffing levels.
He said officers continue to be disappointed in the town’s approach, describing it as “a dog chasing his tail.” The current station is an embarrassment to many, he said.
“What we need to do is make a decision as a town to invest in infrastructure and in a building,” he said, for the town and its officers now and in the future.
“A lot goes into a police station or police building that a lot of people don’t understand,” he said, saying this is not the “Taj Mahal” being requested, as some have suggested.
“North Providence has the Taj Mahal,” he said.
The chief said the two decisions before the council were to renovate or build new under the “total package” provided by Tecton.
O’Hara agreed, saying the task force that’s been planning the new station under direction from the council, with all of its expertise, deserves better also.
When Army said that it might be better to invest more money into technology than “new walls and floors,” Osier said that was “a dangerous answer,” saying everyone knows the current station is not in a functional state and is in need of $1 million of investments just to keep it insured.
Lafferty expressed consternation that Hamilton and Alves would want Army to draft up schematics within one month after they’ve spent years of intensive work to craft detailed plans based on needs. Army took exception to those comments, saying the chief was questioning his qualifications and ability to do the work. He then asked Alves to “moderate” in response to Lafferty and told the chief he wasn’t asked to weigh in on the issue. Lafferty said he didn’t question Army’s integrity or profession, and Vadenais agreed, saying he doesn’t think the town has the time for a new study and to get the question on the ballot with General Assembly deadlines looming.
Several of those present Tuesday said that other companies such as Army’s should have been brought in a year ago if some people wanted to move away from a full station replacement from Tecton. Osier said the town can’t afford another delay, risking further escalating costs. He can’t support any ballot question with only construction costs included, he said, as the town needs a station that will meet safety needs for the next half-century.
Vadenais emphasized that the $4.8 million tab listed by Army is only the construction costs, and figures would be far higher than that. Beauregard agreed, asking Army for pricing on part with what Tecton provided and saying the council was presented with “two very different things.” The town needs a modern facility, he said “not something you back into and run into the same problems” of the past.
Answering Hamilton’s questions on a $17.5 million renovation tab, Osier said that number, if that’s the direction the town chooses, could be knocked down to $13 million or $14 million if desired. He said he’s planning to live in North Smithfield for a long time, and he wants his daughters to be proud of the town and not see a place where nothing ever gets done. “Grossly underestimating” costs based on old figures from Army will only lead to more patching “and saying that’s good enough” as they kick this problem down the road, Osier said. The station has decayed so much, he said, and delaying further, with so many other needs also facing the town, would not be good for taxpayers.
Hamilton then sought clarification, saying it sounded as if Osier was saying he was OK with a renovation from Tecton, but not another firm.
“I never said that,” said Osier, telling Hamilton not to put words in his mouth.
North Smithfield leaders continue to use advisory groups to put in hard work and make recommendations, Osier said, but then they don’t take the advice seriously and they ignore it.
Alves and Hamilton said they believed keeping both a $17.5 million renovation and $18 million new build on the ballot would cause the bond question to go down hard, and said they’re also worried about what options there will be if the bond question as finalized Tuesday isn’t approved.
Hamilton asked why it took so many months of planning to still not come up with a hard number from Tecton for a renovation, but Vadenais responded that no community would ever get an actual number until voters approve the money for design development drawings and construction documents and the job is put out to bid.
Asked what the $18 million would cost the average homeowner, Vadenais said based on the average home value of $400,000, it would be 61 cents on the tax rate, or $244 annually.
The Tecton package contains everything, he said, including demolition of the old building, security, technology, and furniture, fixtures and equipment, all in a footprint that’s been trimmed down over time to save costs.
You don’t get a true price until voters approve the money for it? Whaaaat? Somehow that just makes no sense. Voters want and need to know beforehand.
As for the $244 for each homeowner, that is not counting any other tax increases annually that may also occur normally.
Hope some grant comes through. You do need new technology, space, etc. ..it is imperative as to police stations needing cameras up on street corners, and monitoring with ears and eyes everywhere now. Times have changed, police need the equipment and space, and manpower, to keep up with the times, and do quality work. I urge any citizen to just Google what a police police station monitoring room looks like. It is awesome. Impressive. My city built one yrs ago.
NS really needs to come up to this century….
I'm very pleased to finally see this bond question moving forward. We have a lot of work to do to promote and educate the public on the New Police Station. Building New is the only way to bring the Police Department up to todays standards. We as taxpayers and our families deserve to be protected. This New Station with all of its programs and technology give us the best chance to help the Police Dept. to keep our families safe. At a time in our society when you just never know if and when we may be targeted by deranged people, we have to provide our Police all of the tools they need to help keep our community safe.
