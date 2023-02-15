NORTH PROVIDENCE – Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. says he’s looking into the idea of turning three existing speed signs in town into ticketing machines that could be moved from neighborhood to neighborhood.
Ruggiero said he’s looking into grant funding for the software that would enable the mechanical signs, which are currently being used to collect data, to snap pictures of a vehicle’s license plate and issue summons to drivers for tickets.
The problem, says Ruggiero, is that many of the traffic control devices the town has employed, including fake speed bumps to trick motorists into slowing down, become less effective with time. When drivers are seeing the existing speed signs, he said, many are immediately speeding up after getting past them.
Though Rhode Island law currently only allows speed cameras in school zones, and for them to be on during the 180 days of school, Ruggiero said he wants to pursue something more, allowing police to target a specific neighborhood based on complaints.
Asked about the requirement that they be limited to school zones, he said the town has the ability to leave them up in one spot, such as a school zone, for as long as desired, but the devices could be moved to a new location within an hour and could be used on some of the town’s main roadways if needed.
Town leaders so far have been somewhat cool to Ruggiero’s proposal, with Mayor Charles Lombardi saying he’s for anything that would enhance safety, but doesn’t necessarily like the idea of the cameras as a revenue generator.
“I’m for safety first, revenue second,” he said.
Town Council President Dino Autiello said he also isn’t a big fan of using the cameras to generate revenue, saying he wouldn’t be supportive of North Providence following the lead of other communities in this area. On the surface, said Autiello, he can see how the revenue becomes attractive to city and town officials, but he doesn’t believe that can be the reason to implement them.
Autiello said he has to give Ruggiero credit for going above and beyond in responding to complaints about speeding. So many calls come in, he said, and the town can’t put speed bumps everywhere like they’re currently doing in school zones.
Councilor Steve Loporchio, at a Feb. 7 council meeting, spoke of Ruggiero’s goal of pursuing grant money for the required software, saying the chief believes strongly that this would help the speeding situation in North Providence.
He referenced a recent report showing that Pawtucket, East Providence, Providence and Central Falls had seen some $51 million worth of citations from traffic cameras in two years, with about 15 percent of that going to out-of-state vendors that run the programs.
If North Providence can afford to implement a similar program, said Loporchio, he believes it would be money well spent.
Unlike some of the other communities in the area, Ruggiero is looking to have the Police Department run its own camera ticketing program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.