photo provided by Tafida Allen, Administrative Asst. to the Chief Officer Clayton Cote (middle) was sworn in to the North Smithfield Police Department on Friday, December 16. Chief Tim Lafferty (left) and Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski (right) attended the ceremony.
NORTH SMITHFIELD — A new police officer has joined the North Smithfield Police Department.
Clayton Cote was sworn in in last Friday, Dec. 16, shortly after graduating from the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and Chief Tim Lafferty were attendance, along with family members of Cote. His first day at the station wasTuesday, Dec. 20.
Cote attended North Smithfield High School, graduating in 2010. He then went on to receive an associate degree in fire science/EMT as well as another in criminal justice, both from CCRI. He is currently working on his bachelor’s in criminal justice from Roger Williams University.
Cote has extensive experience in law enforcement training as a correctional officer at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls and the Rhode Island Department of Corrections in Cranston, where he began his career back in August of 2016.
He is described by his superiors at the Department of Corrections as “very professional” and a “good communicator who handles himself well in stressful situations.”
Asked what ultimately led him back to North Smithfield, Cote said it goes back to looking for a job that satisfies his need to give back, especially when it comes to the community that he grew up in.
“I am excited to give back to the community that has given so much to me already,” he said. Cote has a wife Tabitha, and son named after him, Clayton Jr.
“He’s older than a lot of candidates (in the) past and brings life experience, and that’s important for this type of job,” Lafferty told The Breeze.
