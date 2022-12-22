Officer Clayton Cote
Buy Now

Officer Clayton Cote (middle) was sworn in to the North Smithfield Police Department on Friday, December 16. Chief Tim Lafferty (left) and Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski (right) attended the ceremony.

 photo provided by Tafida Allen, Administrative Asst. to the Chief Officer Clayton Cote (middle) was sworn in to the North Smithfield Police Department on Friday, December 16. Chief Tim Lafferty (left) and Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski (right) attended the ceremony.

NORTH SMITHFIELD — A new police officer has joined the North Smithfield Police Department.

Clayton Cote was sworn in in last Friday, Dec. 16, shortly after graduating from the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and Chief Tim Lafferty were attendance, along with family members of Cote. His first day at the station wasTuesday, Dec. 20.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.