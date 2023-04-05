PAWTUCKET – The Paul J. Wildenhain Memorial Animal Shelter, closed to the public for the better part of three years, is set to reopen again next Monday, April 10.
The Breeze reported last week on a new estimated opening date between April 15 and May 1, but City Councilor Mark Wildenhain, head of the council’s animal control subcommittee and son of the late councilman for whom the shelter is named, said he was able to work out an expedited timetable with Chief of Police Tina Goncalves over the past few days.
The shelter in Slater Park off Newport Avenue was originally expected to open by March 1.
“You wouldn’t believe the number of complaints I’ve gotten,” Wildenhain said.
He said there were so many complaints from people who were looking to adopt pets but never got calls back, though staff members maintained that they weren’t getting back to people because they weren’t leaving contact information when they called. Several residents have disputed that claim.
Due to the extended time period where so many people have expressed frustrations over the operation of the shelter, which has continued operations behind locked doors, as well as the shelter getting a new roof after the old shingles were found to be defective, Wildenhain said he felt it appropriate to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to let the public know that the facility is back open.
That ceremony will happen on April 10 at 10 a.m., and the shelter will host an open house afterward. It was Goncalves who came up with the idea for the open house, said Wildenhain.
The staff needed to work at the shelter is now all but in place and is being trained, said Wildenhain, after the council worked to address pay issues that saw them competing for workers with fast-food restaurants. When McDonalds is offering $17-$24 per hour and the city is only offering $14 per hour, he said, it’s an issue.
Asked if the current staff bears the responsibility for the many complaints about the shelter, Wildenhain said they were in a tough position with the lack of staffing.
“I don’t blame them unless it’s going forward,” he said, emphasizing that they’ve given the staff the tools they need for the future.
