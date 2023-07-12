PAWTUCKET – The City Council voted last week to postpone consideration of event licenses for Halo Lounge at 25 Broad St., and that decision effectively canceled two of three events the licenses were intended for.
Councilor Neicy Coderre, who said she was unable to attend the meeting, told colleagues that she had “grave concerns” about authorizing any outdoor expansion of premises at Halo until the council as the Board of License Commissioners is able to get to the bottom of the latest incident at the establishment.
Capt. Kenneth Dolan and Police Chief Tina Goncalves confirmed for the council the contents of Dolan’s letter detailing a June 26 incident where police said firefighters had requested their help responding to fire alarm activation.
Dolan said the situation that night escalated and became confrontational. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd blocking the roadway and several people jumping on and off the fire apparatus at the scene.
“The crowd made it impossible for the Fire Department to check the alarm they were originally dispatched for, delaying them several minutes to a potential emergency,” he wrote.
Officers responded to a large, disorderly crowd and angry groups of people yelling and swearing at firefighters. They were also throwing water bottles at police cars and fire trucks. The groups started pushing and shoving each other, leading to fights, and the scene quickly became out of control and all available officers were called to the scene, including those from second and third shift, said police. They were then forced to call in seven officers from Central Falls, Dolan said, and it took 27 officers in total to re-establish control.
A review of body camera video found antagonistic members of the crowd riling up others, he added, and some people were arrested, several of them resisting arrest and some interfering with officers. A total of four people were taken into custody.
Dolan indicated to the board that this is a repeat problem at Halo, and when public safety personnel are allowed into the building, it’s a difficult task. This incident tied up the entire department for more than an hour, he said, and that’s “a major problem.”
Councilor Mark Wildenhain made the motion on July 5 to postpone action on six license requests related to three events at Halo until after a formal hearing for Halo on Aug. 9.
Halo representatives were seeking licenses for expansion of premises and an outdoor DJ and alcohol and food service in the parking lot of nearby News Cafe on July 23, an expansion of premises and outdoor DJ and alcohol and food service on Aug. 5, and expansion of premises and outdoor party and DJ on Aug. 12.
Council President Terry Mercer noted before the vote that a postponement on the licenses would effectively cancel the first two of three events.
Halo Lounge, and Vibe Lounge that operated before it in the same space, have been a source of issues for years, with police and fire officials complaining often about incidents there. City Council members have taken a firm stance on issues at clubs in the downtown area as they’ve become more frequent, saying they’ll have zero tolerance for problems that put people in danger and disrupt quality of life.
