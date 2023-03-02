CUMBERLAND – In the past 82 years of Cumberland’s history, there have only been five town sergeants, two in the past 44 years, and the current one, Ray Lane, is among the best of the best, say town officials.
The town has officially named the driveway between Town Hall and Mill Street as Ray Lane, honoring a man officials say has served his community well for more than two decades.
There was predictable ease in reaching Lane by phone for an interview this week. Within hours of The Breeze dropping a note off at Honey Dew that this reporter was looking for him, he called back, after again holding court at one of his favorite spots to talk local happenings with other town residents.
At a Feb. 15 Town Council meeting, Lane thanked the mayor and council for the honor, saying he’s enjoyed every minute of his 22 years in service.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said there’s no finer individual or personal friend than Lane, who goes out of his way to help others and is an icon in town who will be difficult to replace, saying this is a small token in honor of his contributions. Lane is the “epitome of a fine gentleman and human being” who has gone beyond the call of duty numerous times, he added.
Mutter noted how he was on the council when Lane came aboard, and how the town named the council chambers after the previous sergeant, Moe Bonner, after he similarly served more than 20 years.
Mutter joked about how he’s been known to bust the chops of a town sergeant, and how Lane has been known to take his parking spot at Town Hall.
As for the name for the driveway, he said, laughing, “that’s as creative as I’m gonna be,” and it “stretched me to my absolute limit.”
The “Ray Ln” sign Lane was presented with on Feb. 15 will be replaced with another one that fully spells out his name, the mayor told The Breeze. He says he expects to have a more formal ceremony in the future.
At the Feb. 15 meeting, Councilor Scott Schmitt reported that the ordinance subcommittee had recommended passage of the name to the full council.
Lane, now 84, said he never thought he’d be in the position this long, saying he’s been friends with a lot of councils and mayors. He said Town Clerk Sandra Giovanelli is his “right arm” and he can always count on Mutter to bust him up, including when he hit the pole in the driveway.
Lane later told The Breeze he was surprised to get the job after submitting his name, after retirement from a career first at Almacs and then Ro-Jacks.
Born in Pawtucket, he’s been a lifelong Cumberland resident, married to Maureen and with four children, the youngest of them now age 57.
The job even 20 years ago was a lot different, he said, as he remembers hand-delivering council packets to each council member’s house.
The task of a sergeant is to generally keep the council and town business in order, he said, including putting up members’ name plate signs, handing out agendas to those in attendance, and making sure no one gets out of hand. He also does a lot around Town Hall between meetings, he said, including dealing with Board of Elections materials and picking up Board of Health or wedding certificates.
Asked about his craziest encounters with residents, Lane said he hasn’t had a lot.
“I’ve had a couple, but I weathered the storm,” he said, recalling the time he gave one person who was screaming at a mayor the opportunity to leave or have him call the police.
“They took the opportunity to leave,” he said, smiling. “People are 99 percent well behaved.”
The pay has certainly never been much of a motivating factor in this job, says Lane, but the time he gets to spend learning about his town and chatting with residents is adequate compensation, and he doesn’t plan to retire.
“At least you know what you’re talking about when they ask,” he said. “You know what’s going on in town.”
He and his wife live in Valley Falls near St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
“That’s my next move,” he jokes, before quickly adding, “age is only a number.”
