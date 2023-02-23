CUMBERLAND – Though by all accounts students were never in any real danger of being abducted outside McCourt Middle School last week, an incident there was unnerving for families.
School Committee member Denis Collins thanked local police for being in the right place at the right time as they were monitoring students leaving school, saying they helped bring about a positive resolution for the safety and security of students.
Police Chief Matthew Benson wasn’t commenting further on specifics of the arrest of a woman who yelled at students to get in her car outside of the school, but she is said by other officials to be someone with a history of mental issues who has acted erratically before.
“Certainly we want all parents to have conversations with their kids about this type of situation,” said Supt. Philip Thornton, adding that it’s not something you see every day, where someone attempts such a thing in front of an officer.
According to Thornton, three students were talking with the officer outside the school because they had found an item on the ground that they wanted to turn in. While speaking with the officer, the driver approached and told them to get into the car, and the police officer approached the driver and arrested her on the spot.
