Chris Puleo

sgt. Christopher Puleo

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Sgt. Christopher Puleo has taken over as community affairs sergeant and community police commander of the North Providence Police Department’s Community Affairs Unit, replacing Lt. Tom Jones.

Puleo, 43, of Warwick, had been in patrol for nearly two decades when he took over the unit on Sept. 12 following the North Providence Village Festival. Jones, who has broken some major cases in town, was transferred to detectives.

