NORTH PROVIDENCE – Sgt. Christopher Puleo has taken over as community affairs sergeant and community police commander of the North Providence Police Department’s Community Affairs Unit, replacing Lt. Tom Jones.
Puleo, 43, of Warwick, had been in patrol for nearly two decades when he took over the unit on Sept. 12 following the North Providence Village Festival. Jones, who has broken some major cases in town, was transferred to detectives.
Puleo told The Breeze his goal is to continue with everything Jones was doing, promoting the department at a time when police are highlighting strengthening of community more than ever.
The community policing leader has to be a people person, said Puleo, as does his team, as they interact with all different types of people in various scenarios, including at town events such as Trunk or Treat, National Night Out, and others.
Puleo has been in North Providence for his entire career, saying the town has been close to his heart since he was growing up right over the line in Providence.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the North Providence Police Department will host a drug take-back day at the safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue to accept unwanted and unused drugs with a goal to keep them out of the wrong hands.
Community police officers are all about being up to speed and understanding what’s going on in their community, including getting answers to frequent traffic concerns, said Puleo. Police are here for residents to serve them the best they can, he said.
A key component of Puleo’s job is overseeing the town’s four “excellent” school resource officers, including wildly popular Officer Nina Bliss, who Puleo has known for a long time.
“The community wants more of Nina,” he said, saying she’s passionate about her job, maintaining a strong relationship with parents, children and the community.
“Everyone just loves her,” he said. “She’s passionate and genuine.”
According to the town’s community policing page, the department has a goal of ensuring safety and improving quality of life by solving issues as they come up.
In addition to the drug take-back event, the Police Department provides, among other services, bicycle patrol, bullying awareness programs, Christmas clothing and toy drives, a Thanksgiving food drive, crime watch prevention for homes and businesses, elderly affairs safety seminars, Halloween safety tips, health fairs, high school/citizen police academies, identity theft awareness programs, juvenile safety programs, mediation and problem solving, the National Night Out event, ride-alongs, school safety programs, sex offender registering and monitoring, tobacco and underage drinking enforcement and checks, and traffic enforcement.
Puleo is married and he and his wife have two daughters. In his spare time, he loves watching football, and he’s a big fan of the New England Patriots.
