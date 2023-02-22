Smith Street
The area of Smith Street near where it meets Mineral Spring Avenue, at left, is in need of traffic safety enhancements, say North Providence officials.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

NORTH PROVIDENCE – When the section of Smith Street near Town Hall was mostly dead, speeding drivers weren’t as much of a concern, say officials, but an ever-increasing amount of activity on this one-way stretch is making it critical that the town find a way to slow people down.

Town Councilor Steve DiLorenzo, backed by his colleagues on the council, is asking the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to decrease the current speed limit on this small stretch from 25 mph to 20 mph and to add blinking yellow lights coming into the area from Johnston and coming toward Centredale from the Providence end of Smith Street.

