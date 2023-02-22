NORTH PROVIDENCE – When the section of Smith Street near Town Hall was mostly dead, speeding drivers weren’t as much of a concern, say officials, but an ever-increasing amount of activity on this one-way stretch is making it critical that the town find a way to slow people down.
Town Councilor Steve DiLorenzo, backed by his colleagues on the council, is asking the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to decrease the current speed limit on this small stretch from 25 mph to 20 mph and to add blinking yellow lights coming into the area from Johnston and coming toward Centredale from the Providence end of Smith Street.
“As Centredale is growing and is getting more and more businesses and better established, someone’s going to get hurt,” he told The Breeze.
DiLorenzo said he cares less about the speed limit itself and more about the blinking yellow light to alert drivers that there are many more pedestrians here than there once were. He said he’s sat watching on a summer day as families have visited Stella Sweets across from Town Hall, and it’s just one driver after another flying through.
Anyone who’s ever tried to pull out of the Town Hall parking lot during a busy time will know exactly what he means, said DiLorenzo. He knows this will take some time, he said, which is why he wants at least something done this summer before people are visiting Stella Sweets on a more frequent basis.
“I don’t know the answer, but I do know it needs to be addressed,” he said.
Shane Piche, who owns Stella Sweets and nearby Centredale Revival Co. also spoke at the Feb. 7 council meeting, and agreed that the yellow flashing light is the most important element here. He said it’s even more important to add some type of flashing light or other type of signage heading into the roundabout, where surveillance videos have shown numerous people crashing into its rock surface, including three recently. A visit by The Breeze Sunday afternoon found evidence of multiple crashes, and Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said on Monday that there have been five crashes there in the past year.
People who aren’t familiar with the area come speeding through, said Piche, not realizing in the dark that there’s a wall directly in front of them. He’s also calling for new lighting to be added to the roundabout island itself, which was redone with its statement blue and gold clock back in late 2020.
DiLorenzo said a speed limit sign showing 20 mph coming from the Providence end of Smith Street isn’t as important because people have to slow down to enter the traffic circle anyway.
There was a time that a speed hump was being discussed on Smith Street, said DiLorenzo, and he wouldn’t mind reviving that conversation as well. Speed humps are more gradual and less obstructive than speed bumps, and have been used effectively elsewhere, including Reservoir Road in Cumberland, to force people to slow down to reasonable speeds.
Because Route 44 is a state road, he said, any changes would need to be approved by state officials.
He noted the four or five speed bumps on Cathedral Avenue in Providence, and though he’s not advocating for that here, no one is able to speed there.
Speeding and traffic are always hot topics of conversation in North Providence, where drivers often seem to be looking to make up for lost time sitting in traffic by speeding elsewhere or finding cut-through routes.
The town is taking a multi-level approach to the issue, including Chief Ruggiero proposing implementation of a traffic camera ticketing program.
On the March 7 council agenda, officials will consider an ordinance codifying the legality of new speed bumps/humps around local schools, including:
• Ricci Middle School on Columbus Avenue;
• Greystone School in the area of 38 Morgan Ave;
• McGuire School on Cottage Avenue and two on Central Avenue;
• Stephen Olney School in the area of Barrett Avenue and Mineral Spring Avenue, 61/63 Barrett Ave., 16 Salem Ave., and in the area of 10 Elliot Ave;
• And at Whelan School in the area of Alexander Street and Grand Avenue and at 36 Terry St.
Police are directed by ordinance to erect conspicuous signage at all of those bumps/humps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.