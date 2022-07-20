PAWTUCKET – Local law enforcement agencies are actively investigating a shooting this weekend in Pawtucket that may be connected to ongoing tensions between two biker groups.
On Saturday, July 16, Pawtucket police responded to the Pagan MC Clubhouse at approximately 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. According to a press release from the Pawtucket Police Department, officers arriving at the scene found a member of the Pagan outlaw motorcycle club had been shot while standing outside the front of the clubhouse.
Police say the incident appears to have been a drive-by shooting. According to the release, the victim of the attack, an unnamed 49-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition after he was shot in the face.
The local incident comes after a fight between the Pagan outlaw motorcycle club and the Hells Angels in Fall River in May that left seven injured. The Hells Angels Rhode Island chapter is located on Messer Street in Providence.
Surrounding agencies including the Providence, Cranston, and Rhode Island State Police arrived and offered mutual aid as investigators worked the scene on Saturday evening. Two MC members were brought to police headquarters. One is being charged with weapons violations, and the other was released without charges at this time.
Detectives are furthering the investigation and are trying to identify the suspect vehicle that fled the scene. The press release also states that “none of the MC members are cooperating with investigators.”
