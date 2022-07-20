PAWTUCKET – Local law enforcement agencies are actively investigating a shooting this weekend in Pawtucket that may be connected to ongoing tensions between two biker groups.

On Saturday, July 16, Pawtucket police responded to the Pagan MC Clubhouse at approximately 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. According to a press release from the Pawtucket Police Department, officers arriving at the scene found a member of the Pagan outlaw motorcycle club had been shot while standing outside the front of the clubhouse.

