WOON Mayoral Inauguration
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt takes the Oath of Office during her Inauguration ceremony at the Saint Ann Arts and Cultural Center on Dec. 6.

 Breeze Photo

by Robert Emerson

WOONSOCKET – An unprecedented year of politics in Woonsocket will lead to long-term reverberations, with the former City Council’s removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt prior to the fall election, despite the fact that she was running unchallenged in November, easily proving the most talked about political story locally in decades.

Baldelli-Hunt, who became the first mayor to be ousted by a council in the city’s history, ended up getting the last laugh, seeing three of her political opponents voted off the council and another, John Ward, coming in last among the winners. The councilperson who brought the complaint to see her removed, Denise Sierra, didn’t run again.

Jean Luc
Jean Luc

It is truly a shame that we couldn't find a viable candidate to run against her. The city needs help - getting business to come here, helping with taxes, etc. We really need a mayor that has vision for the future of the city. Baldelli-Hunt has shown that she is not that person.

James Peters
James Peters

Here's what's not new, taxes, taxes, taxes, taxes, taxes, taxes, taxes, taxes, taxes, taxes, taxes and taxes.

