NORTH PROVIDENCE – This year was one of continued financial prosperity for North Providence as a municipality, bolstered by millions of dollars in federal funding, but a large share of its residents continued to deal with the adverse financial impacts of the pandemic, including rising costs of living and housing.

The town is light-years away from when it was on the brink of fiscal collapse, and officials are now in fine-tuning mode when it comes to town business, focusing on areas such as beautification to complement ongoing economic development efforts, investments in recreation spaces, and addressing complaints on traffic issues and quality of life.

