NORTH PROVIDENCE – This year was one of continued financial prosperity for North Providence as a municipality, bolstered by millions of dollars in federal funding, but a large share of its residents continued to deal with the adverse financial impacts of the pandemic, including rising costs of living and housing.
The town is light-years away from when it was on the brink of fiscal collapse, and officials are now in fine-tuning mode when it comes to town business, focusing on areas such as beautification to complement ongoing economic development efforts, investments in recreation spaces, and addressing complaints on traffic issues and quality of life.
American Rescue Plan Act funding should continue stabilizing local taxes going forward, as should the pending sale of the old public safety complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., which should be decided in the new year as town leaders also contemplate how to reach a deal on more of a game-changing development.
North Providence doesn’t have much open space left for economic development like Amazon’s new facility next door in Johnston, making its strategies for redeveloping its existing vacant or blighted properties that much more important.
Some are encouraging town officials to have a bigger vision beyond the traditional coffee shops, banks and gas stations that are so plentiful in town, but it remains to be seen what they’ll be able to accomplish with mostly only traditional commercial lots left.
This was also another comeback year for Centredale and Marieville, where investments continue to be made. Improvements from developers were on full display as crowds descended on Centredale for the second North Providence Village Festival in the fall.
There was much for North Providence residents to be proud of in 2022, as they continued to take care of each other through charitable efforts and fundraisers, but the town also had its share of stories to be less proud of, including the case of town workers caught by TV crews landscaping the mayor’s property using town equipment.
Here are some of the top storylines for North Providence in 2022:
Status quo election
It’s not often that maintaining the status quo generates buzz, but the large margin of North Providence incumbent Democrats’ General Assembly wins against more progressive challengers was an exception, proving a surprise to many.
Senate President Dominick Ruggerio defeated Lenny Cioe, and state Rep. Arthur Corvese defeated Clara Hardy, using a campaign similar to many others around the state centered on describing their opponents as dangerous socialists, and won by convincing margins. Those campaigns appeared to resonate with voters, and they decided to keep the two long-time incumbents in office.
Local elections saw no surprises, with council members facing no challengers and veteran School Committee members Anthony Marciano and Arthur Corsini easily retaining their seats.
Outside of a potential surprise, the status quo is likely to continue, with Mayor Charles Lombardi, who wasn’t up for election this year in the middle of his four-year term, telling The Breeze in April that he plans to run for another term when this one is up in 2024. Lombardi turned 76 years old in July.
North Providence played an interesting role in the state election, with local officials differing in their support of Gov. Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. Lombardi supported eventual winner McKee, while his Chief of Staff Dick Fossa and several council members backed Kalus, going so far as to appear with her at a Democrats for Kalus campaign event.
The November election also brought future-altering votes on cannabis sales in town, and a bond to complete upgrades to all remaining schools in town as well as a new central administration wing. Residents’ cannabis approval, which went against the opinion of town leaders, opens the opportunity for future sales of recreational marijuana in town, while the vote on the schools brings long-term solutions for facility needs while opening up space for more needed parking in Centredale with the planned demolition of the current administrative offices.
ARPA, property sales, and impacts on future taxes
As reported last week, the town has only spent about $2.46 million of its $9.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, leaving plenty of decisions to be made on how the rest will be utilized.
Mayor Lombardi has said he wants to focus on infrastructure and paving. Asked this week if he would also consider a small business grant program similar to the one Cumberland is doing for those businesses that endured a financial loss during the pandemic, Lombardi said there have been some discussions on that.
Lombardi has said that federal funding and revenue from the sale of properties such as the old safety complex will help the long-term effort to move the town down the list of most-taxed communities.
“Every decision that we make is based on the availability of funds to address any particular issue, with always in the back of my mind to make sure that there will not be a tax increase for the 10th year in the last 12,” he said.
The mayor said he continues to treat town’s money as his own.
“We don’t spend just to spend here,” he said. “All of our departments know that there needs to be justification for any spending.”
Traffic and paving issues
While the town and Police Department seemed to make some progress in addressing chronic speeding and traffic issues this year, paving was another matter, with residents frustrated as no local roads were redone as part of the regular program in 2022.
Lombardi is promising that this will change in 2023, including putting potential American Rescue Plan Act money toward ramping up the effort beyond normal, but some residents are complaining that their roads still haven’t been paved despite making the list for repaving years ago.
Town Council members have called for the town’s paving list to be made public for more transparency.
The council again heard frequent complaints on traffic and parking concerns this year, taking numerous requests for enforcement measures in neighborhoods.
In September, The Breeze reported on the Police Department acquiring new speed signs to notify motorists of how fast they’re going and remind them to slow down. Chief Alfredo Ruggiero also updated council measures on other steps, including strategic painting on streets to give the illusion of speed humps.
Ruggiero also said his goal of creating a traffic unit was limited somewhat due to short staffing, but the department continues to do its best, aided by devices such as the speed signs.
Putting things in perspective, Ruggiero says it’s a good thing that one of North Providence’s biggest concerns is about traffic safety and not more serious crime, and it will continue to be a top priority to respond to residents’ concerns.
Redevelopment along Mineral Spring Avenue
The debate about what should be built at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue took up much of the year, and it illustrated a theme on what leaders and residents are looking for with the limited space left in town: quality stores with offerings that they want.
The pending arrival of a new Chipotle and Starbucks and construction of a new Neon Marketplace gas/electric station and restaurant are two examples of new business in town, while the redevelopment of a former gas station at the corner of Douglas Avenue and Mineral Spring Avenue is also pending.
Too much recreation space?
While the mantra in North Providence for a long time was that it needed more athletic field space, the conversation has started to turn a bit after the town acquired several open spaces over the past few years. Council President Dino Autiello has said he believes the town has enough field space with declining youth sports involvement, and he would like to see it shift in new directions with some of those, including potential indoor recreation spaces for winter use.
The town invested big dollars into its football and baseball fields behind North Providence High School this year, but how it approaches continued investments in athletic facilities will be a subject of much debate in 2023.
Feel-good story of the year
A group of local mothers showed what can be accomplished with committed advocacy and action when they finally saw the completion of a new accessible playground in Marieville.
Work started in early October and had a grand opening Nov. 26, but the groundwork was laid far before that.
The new $500,000 playground, called Encompass Park to reflect its inclusivity for children of all abilities, creates a landmark play spot for families with disabilities from across the area. The smiles on the faces of parents and children on the day it opened at 7 June St., as well as the tears in the eyes of so many, showed just how important this project was to them.
