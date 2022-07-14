Rep. Mia Ackerman has announced her re-election campaign to continue serving Cumberland and Lincoln residents in House District 45.
Ackerman cited achievements including direct taxpayer relief, securing added funding for Cumberland and Lincoln schools, and a number of successfully enacted bills that expand and improve health care coverage and services.
As the deputy majority whip, Ackerman is a member of the House leadership team that permanently eliminated the car tax a year earlier than scheduled, she noted, adding that her efforts have and will lead to significant savings for the vast majority of residents in the district and state.
In the current budget, Ackerman successfully advocated for an increase of $2.5 million in funds for Cumberland and Lincoln public schools. She said her recent efforts are an extension of years of working to secure a fair share of state funds for local schools.
Ackerman said she has also been the House’s key leader on issues related to cancer prevention and research. Last year, she was the sponsor of successful legislation requiring health insurers to cover all colon cancer exams and lab tests. The American Cancer Society awarded her the National Distinguished Service Award for her efforts. This year, she secured passage of legislation requiring insurers to cover the costs of biomarker testing to detect health changes or abnormalities that may be caused by cancer.
Last year, Ackerman spearheaded legislation requiring E-911 call operators to be trained in CPR. The new law has the potential to save lives in emergency situations, she said.
She said it has been an honor to serve neighbors and she looks forward to their continued support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.